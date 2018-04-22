BELAGAVI: For the weavers of Shahapur and Vadgaon in Belagavi district in Karnataka, the upcoming Assembly election has not been as lucrative as the previous polls.

Assembly elections have always been a boon for the weaver community of Shahapur and Vadgaon as several candidates from Belagavi and other districts purchase saris in thousands to distribute among women voters.

The popular Shahapuri saris, earlier in huge demand during the poll season, have seen a drastic fall in sales due to its high cost. Candidates of various parties are now opting for cheaper options such as saris from Surat, Banahatti and Ichalkaranji.

Candidates are known to have approached wholesalers well in advance. The wholesalers then set a deadline for weavers to complete an order. Election time has always been the busiest time of the year for the weavers, but not this time. Amit Patil, a weaver, said the cheapest Shahapuri sari starts at Rs 400. But the buyers wanted it for lesser. Last election season, each sari cost at least Rs 220.

“It takes three days to make one sari and a weaver makes just Rs 120 per piece. In a day, one weaver makes three saris on an average. These buyers did not want to pay Rs 400 per sari. Since the wholesalers didn’t want to turn back their customers, they approached the weavers of Ichalkaranji, Banahatti and Surat for cheaper ones.”