CUDDALORE: With snail meat catching up as a delicacy with restaurants in the coastal villages of Tamil Nadu and demand from domestic and export markets rising, fishermen in Cuddalore have seen their pockets becoming fat. As a blessing in disguise, snails are conspicuous by their absence in other parts of the state.

The snail meat is processed and their shells are used by paint companies as they are rich in calcium. N Somanathan from Cuddalore’s Old Town was seen busy counting the day’s catch in the wee hours on a day during the breeding season — the export market is ticking, so is the new-found love for snail meat by restaurants and liquor shops in Pondicherry.

“Catching snails is a time-consuming affair and requires physical stamina to hold on for long hours in the deep sea. Due to this, many do not take it up as a vocation. Besides, large nets are needed which call for special skills,” said Somanathan, while segregating the catch based on their size and the texture, which have a say in their prices.

E Daniel, who heads a six-member crew, said that his day’s catch includes snails that are sold in the outside market with the prices hovering around `50 per kilogram. The snail meat is rich in protein and has many health benefits, and due to this, there are many takers, he said.

Three varieties of snails are found in the area — vellai muli, nellikkai and jollikkira muli. Those meant for export markets are cleaned by boiling to take out the calcium-rich shells, which go to the paint industry.

The snails are found in Karaikal, Puducherry, Nagapattinam and Cuddalore.