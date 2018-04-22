NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court has taken several steps in the past to cut down litigations, especially from government. But the step it took in 2017 to hold pensions and gratuity benefits of government officials for inordinate delay in filing appeals, proved to be quite fruitful.On July 21, 2017, the apex court had ordered that Odisha government officials would lose pension and gratuity for delay in filing appeals.

The court passed the order after it noticed that in many cases, the state government had filed appeals after long delays. There were some cases which had been dismissed by the high court on the ground of delay, but even those were taken to the SC with delays in filing appeals.“The officials in the departments concerned, starting with the rank of dealing hand to the highest official in the rank of Principal Secretary, shall not be entitled to any pension benefits including gratuity for the said period of delay,” SC stated.

Appearing for the Odisha government, Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court this week that the officials had pulled up their socks and various steps had been taken administratively to make sure that cases are filed in time.

Noting that the delay by state has significantly reduced, a bench headed by Justice Kurian Joseph withdrew its order but maintained that the state shall recover from the officials concerned any loss that accrued to the public exchequer due to the delay in filing cases.