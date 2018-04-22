NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha bypoll debacle in his backyard Gorakhpur doesn’t appear to have dented Yogi Adityanath’s appeal as a star campaigner for the BJP. The BJP is counting on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to swing the electorate in its favour in Karnataka, where the party is facing an uphill battle against the ruling Congress.“We have asked for nine days of campaigning from Adityanath. As far as election campaigning is concerned, he is next only to PM Narendra Modi in terms of expectations from party workers,” said a senior BJP leader, who is overseeing BJP’s campaigning in Karnataka.

With Karnataka CM K Siddaramaiah seeking to cut into the BJP’s vote base among the Lingayata community, the BJP is seemingly counting on Yogi to blunt the Congress strategy. “A number of mutts in Karnataka have traditional links with Nathpanthis and the Gorakhpur Mutt. Adityanath is a natural choice for the BJP to counter the Congress strategy to divide the Hindus in the state,” said a close aide of the UP Chief Minister.

Yogi had addressed a few rallies in the state before the poll date was announced. “He will hit the campaign trail again in the last nine days of campaigning for the May 12 elections. His earlier rallies had shown much enthusiasm among the youth in the state. Yogi will keep his date with Karnataka,” said his aide.

As the poll date nears, the party’s campaign is expected to hit a feverish pitch. The PM is slated to hold 16 rallies in the cstate. Union ministers Smriti Irani and Nirmala Sitharaman will also take part in electioneering.

The BJP is roping in the Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadanvis along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari to campaign in parts of Karnataka adjoining Maharashtra. will also be.Since the announcement of the poll date, BJP chief Amit Shah has largely been the top campaigner among the party leaders from outside Karnataka. “Shah is preparing grounds with his road shows while focussing on organisational strength. The fortnight before the polling will see other leaders hitting the campaign trail,” said a BJP leader.