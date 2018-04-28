12 new inmates for Delhi zoo to infuse fresh blood

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: The National Zoological Park-Delhi is set to welcome new animals from Lucknow, Patna, Jammu, Raipur, Mysore, Goa and Tripura soon.Under a new animal exchange programme with zoos across the country, the Delhi zoo has proposed to give 16 animals in return of 12 different species of animals. “We try our best to keep the animals healthy and so we felt the necessity to exchange a few species in order to induce a fresh bloodline. The exchange will also serve the purpose of introducing new species to our collection here, which I hope would excite the visitors” Delhi Zoo director Renu Singh said.

“The animals will be transported before the summer gets worse” said Singh.

The Delhi zoo is likely to receive one male rhino from Patna in exchange of one female rhinoceros. The zoo presently has two female rhinos after the sole male rhino died three years ago. The long pending request for a male rhino was recently approved by the Central Zoo Authority.

“In a first, such a large number of animals will be exchanged here. Two species from the cat family, Fishing Cat and Leopard Cat will be introduced here. Besides, the visors will have the enticing experience of seeing a beautiful white peafowl too,” said Manoj, Biologist at Delhi Zoo.It will also receive one male white tiger from Lucknow bringing the total number of the species at the zoo to eight.

The programme which is also aimed at preventing inbreeding among animals will see the Delhi zoo exchange maximum number of animals with Tripura — Antelope, Indian Wolf, White Buck, Hog Deer, Hamadryas Baboon and birds like Barn Owl and Peafowl. The insight could aid the conservation and management of endangered populations of animals in which inbreeding carries a high risk of extinction.

The zoo, which records an approximate footfall of 3,000 visitors a day, however, does not plan to acquire ostrich, zebra, kangaroo and giraffe any time soon.

New animals to watch out for

