Amit Shah looks for new social  equations to retain Rajasthan

 The BJP will start its campaign to defend Rajasthan in June as the state elections are slated for November.

Published: 28th April 2018 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 10:10 AM

NEW DELHI: The BJP will start its campaign to defend Rajasthan in June as the state elections are slated for November. At a time when the party senses a strong build-up of anti-incumbency against the Vasundhara Raje government, sources said BJP chief Amit Shah is seeking to take command of the poll preparations in the state and not leave it to Raje, as had been the case in earlier polls. 

Shah has held a series of meetings with key party leaders from Rajasthan in his bid to search for a new social equation to counter a resurgent Congress. He has also held meetings with Kirodi Lal Meena, who recently merged his Rashtriya Loktantrik Party with the BJP.“The Meena community constitutes nine per cent of the total 12 per cent tribal population in Rajasthan. Kirodi Lal Meena is considered to hold a strong influence among the community.

The BJP chief will launch a month-long yatra in Rajasthan in June to consolidate its support base among the Meena community,” said a senior BJP functionary.“Despite being preoccupied with Karnataka polls, Shah has held strategy meetings with senior leaders, including Om Mathur and V Satish, besides the CM,” he added.“The BJP is seeking to make inroads among SCs and tribals, which together account for about 30 per cent of the state’s population. The June yatra to be flagged off by Shah will cover SC and ST dominated constituencies.”

