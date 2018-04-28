Dedicating a move to International dance day 

Ayesha Singh By

NEW DELHI: Another day to dance, another occasion to celebrate, and another moment to cherish. For the students of Natya Tarangani that celebrates its 42nd anniversary, it’s a time to do what they do best—share the joy of Kuchipudi and show their movement prowess to the world. Partaking in this global celebration are students aged 5 to 40 years who have prepared routines choreographed by Kuchipudi dancing couple Raja and Radha Reddy, the people who founded Natya Tarangini performing arts centre.

There will be Hindustani vocal music and an art exhibition too. “The day encourages people to understand and educate them about the value of dance. It takes place every year on April 29 on the birth anniversary of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of Modern Ballet. Created by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, it acts as a walk-up call for people, institutions and the governments to recognise its merit,” says dancer Divyangana Ahuja.

Raja and Radha Reddy

Having wrapped themselves around the philosophy of their institute’s gurukul parampara, the students participating are strongly aware of the values they perform. While dancing has made Ananya Khosla multi-task efficiently, for Sahira Chugh it’s taught her to prioritise tasks, encouraging her to push her limits. It’s been meditative, she says, adding that dance has helped her cope better with the pressures of modern life.

Numerous studies prove that our brain loves dancing because of its many psychological benefits. It also eases rigidity that we often succumb too. “Kuchipudi has increased my body’s tolerance and endurance, and as far as my heart goes, I think it has made me a better person,” says dancer Tarini Singh.Moving from performance art to visual art, the programme will see an exhibition called Insights with artists such as Niren Sen Gupta, Asit Kumar Patnaik, Sanjay Bhattacharya, Lakshman Aelay, Shridhar Iyer, Sudip Roy and others. The muse of their work is not dance, but a broader subject, that of presenting an eclectic viewpoint of what India has achieved and how much it needs to progress.

Whether it’s art or dance, the programme collaborates two of the most precious impressions of creativity that keep thinking alive.April 29, from 6.30 pm- 9 pm, at Radha Raja Rangmanch, Natya Tarangini, Pushp Vihar, Sector 6, Saket.​ Exhibition at Nandjeet Khemka at the same address on April 29-30 from 11 am to 7 pm.