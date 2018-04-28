Home The Sunday Standard

Delhi ministers, babus squabble over PDS notices

Trouble began after 2.93 lakh card holders were issued notices for not picking up rations for three months 

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party ministers and Delhi government bureaucrats are yet again at loggerheads, this time over ration delivery in the national capital.The squabbling started after the Food and Supplies Department, headed by newly appointed commissioner Mohanjeet Singh, earlier this week issued notices to around 2.93 lakh people asking why their ration cards should not be suspended as they had not picked up supplies for three months in a row. The move drew the ire of Food and Supplies Minister Imran Hussain, who claimed that the department had not followed due process.

Singh has, however, dug in his heels and claimed otherwise. “These notices were issued only after following due process. It is our duty to take such action and I believe we have done the right thing,” he told The Sunday Standard.“Three months ago, electronic point-of-sale (e-POS) machines were introduced at fair price shops as the government had wanted. Now reports show that over 2.93 lakh accounts have not picked up ration for three months. Hence, the notices were issued as per the rules of National Food Security Act.”

There are 2,254 fair price shops in the capital that supply ration to card holders at subsidised rates. The AAP government had first introduced the e-POS system in pilot mode at 46 shops. After assessing its working, the system was rolled out across the city in January this year. But from February, the government began alleging various deficiencies in the system, including creation of fake accounts, and seeking its withdrawal.

It suggested that a doorstep delivery system be introduced in place of the e-POS machines.
“First, when we sent the file to the LG to put e-POS on hold, it was returned. But when the fraud came to light, he concurred with the government and said an inquiry was needed,” Hussain had said earlier.
The government has temporarily suspended the use of e-POS system after the standoff between the minister and the senior bureaucrat.

