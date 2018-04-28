Family alleges torture by neighbours for property  

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: On May 9, Chanda Trikha will yet again make her routine commute to the Karkardooma court for hearing in a case that her family has been fighting for over a decade now. But the long battle has tired out 36-six-year-old Trikha, who recently attempted to kill herself at the Delhi Police Headquarters due to alleged official apathy in the case. She says she took the grave step “after being pushed to the brink”. “It does seem sometimes that being born a girl is a crime in Delhi. Where do I go to defend my dignity?” asks Trikha, who lives with her elderly parents and a sister in G D Colony of Mayur Vihar Phase 3.

Trikha claims she has written scores of letters to the police officers concerned about the constant harassment. Her neighbours have been stalking her and her sister and trying to intimidate the family so as to grab their property, she alleges.“The torture has gotten worse in the recent months after they hired a few people who call me at night and send lewd messages on my phone,” says Trikha, a law student.

However, Pandey, who has rented out a few of his plots to a coaching institute and a utility store, has a different story to tell. “Chanda Trikha is delusional and needs psychiatric help. We do not have any interest in her property, nor have we hired anyone to stalk them or make obscene calls to her,” says 50-year-old Pandey, who has two sons working as a software engineers. The police also denied the allegations made by Trikha, who has filed a complaint against four people under Sections 509 and 506 ofthe IPC at Ghazipur Police Station.