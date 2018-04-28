Kamal Nath’s rise in Madhya Pradesh boosts Congress hopes to forge pre-poll alliances

Anuraag Singh By

BHOPAL: The Congress’s search for a leader to match the stature of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh has ended with the appointment of political stalwart Kamal Nath as the chief of the party’s state unit.The development is likely to boost possibility of pre-poll tie-ups with other Opposition parties such as the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state.According to party sources, the nine-time Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara seat, enjoys good rapport with many politicians of different political parties, including BSP supremo Mayawati and national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra.

Owing to his stint in the past as Union parliamentary affairs minister in the UPA-II regime, Nath shares good bonding with many Opposition party leaders, including the Samajwadi Party leaders. With the support of former MP chief minister Digvijaya Singh, Kamal Nath’s position in the party to forge poll tie-up is likely to be stronger.

Kamal Nath

“The Congress urgently needs to forge a formal pre-poll alliance with BSP, SP and the Gondwana Gantantra Party (GGP) to ensure that it doesn’t lose 50-odd seats like it had in 2013 due to the division of Opposition votes. Now with Kamal Nath as party’s state president, we feel that the crucial tie-up, particularly with the BSP will be done swiftly,” said a senior Congress leader Bundelkhand.

In 2013, the ruling BJP won 165 seats, while Congress was a distant second with 58 seats. Though the BSP won just four seats and the SP and GGP didn’t win even a single seat, they helped the saffron party trounce Congress in over 50 seats due to division of Opposition votes, playing a spoilsport to Congress’ poll prospects in the Bundelkhand, Vindhya and Gwalior-Chambal regions.

In the Assembly bypolls held in 2017 and 2018 , the absence of BSP candidates in Ater, Chitrakoot, Mungaoli and Kolaras helped the grand old party retain these seats. Several senior Congress leaders, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, have advocated for pre-poll alliances with BSP and other like-minded parties to ensure BJP’s ouster from power in the Assembly polls slated in November-December this year.

Not only is Kamal Nath’s appointment likely to create a strong turf for pre-poll alliances, but the Congress another major problem, the fund crunch too is likely to be addressed.“The varied business interests of Nath and his good connectivity with big industrial houses will certainly help the party garner much needed funds to go into the Assembly polls against the BJP which has opulence of money power,” said a senior state Congress functionary in Bhopal.