R iding High

NEW DELHI: Policewomen on motorcycles now patrol the streets of Delhi, keeping a watch on street crimes. Their presence deters mischief-mongers and encourages more women to report any problem they face on the road. “They operate at vulnerable timings — early in the morning and late in the evening, and halt at places where women footfall is high.

The purpose of forming this squad is to not only keep a check on crime against women in the city but also to instil confidence in women,” said a senior police officer.

The squad moves in pairs on bikes, with a rider and a pillion on each. The teams are assisted by an in-charge who rides a Gypsy in a designated patrol area.

The teams halt near colleges, schools, public parks, bus stops and malls to speak to women and apprise them about the helplines to be contacted in case of an emergency. “The initiative has given women in the force a chance to learn about the ground reality when it comes to crime against women,” said Rekha, a constable who goes out on rounds in south Delhi.