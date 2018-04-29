Doctors put down stethoscope for healthier state

Suraksha P By

The Karnataka Assembly elections has a lot of doctors in the poll fray — not just old-timers or sons of politicians, but also who are actively practising medicine now and intend to quit their practice, to make the state ‘healthy’ if elected. The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has extended support to doctors contesting elections across party lines.

Among the doctors who are contesting for the first time are Dr GV Manjunath from BJP, Chikkabalapur constituency. He has been an orthopaedic surgeon for 33 years and runs a 50-bedded hospital called Manjunath Hospital in Chikkabalapur. At 61, the impending elections will be the first time he will be testing electoral waters.

“In a career spanning over three decades, I have done more than 4,000 surgeries. Just yesterday, I operated upon my sister’s son-in-law. I worked as a duty doctor for a Christian institute for 12 years and during my service, I saw a lot of injustices meted out to people. There is large-scale corruption in my constituency and elections are a money game. I wanted to see if I can win the polls without the money factor. If I become an MLA, I will still provide consultation for two hours everyday,” Manjunath said.

His wife, Dr Savithri P (58) is a gynaecologist and will take over the reins of the hospital if Manjunath is elected. As the president of the IMA in Chikkabalapur and as the head of the anti-quackery cell, he said that in 2016, he had got a lot of quacks, who were endangering the lives of patients, arrested. Dr Preethan Nagappa, another first-timer, is a gastroenterologist contesting from Hennur for BJP. He is the son of BJP leader Parimala Nagappa.

Dr HD Ranganath, Energy Minister DK Shivakumar’s co-brother is an orthopaedic surgeon as well. He is contesting from Kunigal for the Congress. Though he has been a doctor for 15 years, his practice weaned off in the past four to five years. “I was involved in party work in my constituency. I’m still learning to walk the political rope, but the backing from a minister helps. My father was a farmer and I have seen how hard village life is,” Ranganath said.

Dr SK Sreenivas Kariyanna, contesting from Shivamogga Rural for Congress, was an orthopaedic surgeon at a city-based government hospital. He will be contesting for the first time and has the quit medical practice. The Indian National Congress has the maximum number of doctors in the poll fray, with some of them having founded hospitals too.