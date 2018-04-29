Election doubles teachers’ troubles

Express News Service By

BENGALURU: Teachers with state government schools are under tremendous pressure this summer vacation. Reason: They have to juggle between the evaluation duty and election-related works.Apart from evaluating the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) answer scripts, teachers have also been asked to inspect the polling stations for state assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12. And they are struggling to manage both. “It’s a real challenge for teachers. Many of them visit polling stations during morning hours and join evaluation duty in the afternoon. Both the jobs are mandatory for teachers who are now feeling overburdened,” said H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka Secondary Schools Assistant Teachers Association.

Teachers are scared to skip any of these duties following the action initiated by the election commission against 20 teachers. “In some districts, the teachers were suspended for not verifying voters’ list properly. This has scared the teachers,” added Manjunath.According to teachers, they have to visit at least five polling stations in their respective constituencies and inspect them for the basic facilities.

“During the visit, we need to inspect for basic facilities like toilets, safe drinking water and infrastructure for specially-abled voters and senior citizens. We need to submit inspection report to the officers concerned daily. Even a minor mistake can invite action,” said a teacher.“We find it difficult to concentrate on evaluation works after roaming around outdoors under sun. No reason, except severe health issue or family emergency is accepted,” the teacher said.