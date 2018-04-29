Home The Sunday Standard

Election doubles teachers’ troubles

Teachers with state government schools are under tremendous pressure this summer vacation. Reason: They have to juggle between the evaluation duty and election-related works.

Published: 29th April 2018 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2018 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

The teachers engaged in their paintings

BENGALURU: Teachers with state government schools are under tremendous pressure this summer vacation. Reason: They have to juggle between the evaluation duty and election-related works.Apart from evaluating the Secondary School Leaving  Certificate (SSLC) answer scripts, teachers have also been asked to inspect the polling stations for state assembly elections scheduled to be held on May 12. And they are struggling to manage both. “It’s a real challenge for teachers. Many of them visit polling stations during morning hours and join evaluation duty in the afternoon. Both the jobs are mandatory for teachers who are now feeling overburdened,” said H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka Secondary Schools Assistant Teachers Association.

Teachers are scared to skip any of these duties following the action initiated by the election commission against 20 teachers. “In some districts, the teachers were suspended for not verifying voters’ list properly. This has scared the teachers,” added Manjunath.According to teachers, they have to visit at least five polling stations in their respective constituencies and inspect them for  the basic facilities.

“During the visit, we need to inspect for basic facilities like toilets, safe drinking water and infrastructure for specially-abled voters and senior citizens. We need to submit inspection report to the officers concerned daily. Even a minor mistake can invite action,” said a teacher.“We find it difficult to concentrate on evaluation works after roaming around outdoors under sun. No reason, except severe health issue or family emergency is accepted,” the teacher said.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Teachers Secondary School Leaving  Certificate Eelctions
More from this section

Takers or no, more luxury trains to chug

Posters outside houses ask Congress leaders to stay away

After Centre scraps subsidy, now new Saudi tax adds to Haj pilgrims’ woes

IPL2018
Videos
Saina Nehwal (File Photo | PTI)
Asian Championship: Saina, Prannoy Advance, Sindhu, Srikanth Crash Out
Babita Kumari posing with her silver medal at the Commonweath games 2018. (PTI)
Preparation Now On For The 2020 Tokyo Olympics Says Babita Phogat
Gallery
The celestial wedding of Meenakshi and Sundareswarar with elaborate arrangements took place yesterday at the Sri Meenakshi Sundareswarar temple, Madurai. IN PIC: Priest performing the celestial wedding. (Photo: EPSK.K.Sundar)
In a grand celestial wedding, Meenakshi weds Sundareswarar at Meenakshi temple
Glitz, glamour and talent came together to bedeck the stage with dazzling hues at the Miss Glam World pageant at the Adlux International Convention Centre in Angamaly on Friday. (Photo: ENS)
Mexican beauty Estefania Garcia crowned Miss Glam World 2018