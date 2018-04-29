‘Gadchiroli incident can be compared only to LTTE and Prabhakaran’

Pushkar Banakar By

In its annual report, the Ministry of Home Affairs recently claimed that Maoist-related violence was on the decline and the rebels’ hold on people was waning. Renowned revolutionary poet Pendyala Varavara Rao shares his views with Pushkar Banakar in an exclusive interview. Excerpts:

The Ministry of Home Affairs has claimed in a recent report that incidents of Left Wing Extremism have declined. What, according to you, are the reasons for it?

The governments at the Centre and in affected states have launched an unethical campaign under the garb of Operation Prahaar and Samadhan to end the movement by 2022. Whether it would be done or not is a separate question. But to wage a war like this is not right.

The government has waged a war on its people and denies that the affected areas are conflict zones only to bypass international rules and laws that apply to conflict areas. The recent Gadchiroli incident can be compared only to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) and Prabhakaran.

Another instance that can be cited is the formation of an unconstitutional body called the Salwa Judum. By constituting this body, the government tried to divide the Adivasi society. When the Supreme Court declared it unconstitutional, it was converted to Police Auxiliary Constables to fight Maoists.

Also, there is no transparency with the government. The post-mortem of slain Maoists, their identification and handing over bodies to their families is not done according to procedure. The government is not even following guidelines laid down by it. All these reasons have contributed to the alleged waning in incidents of Left Wing Extremism.

Some reports suggest that the Maoists are losing their hold on tribals and their influence in their strongholds. What do you have to say about this?

One needs to understand that the idea of development for Adivasis is different from the government’s idea of development. All the Adivasis want is food, shelter, clothing, civil rights, health and education.

On the other hand, the government is eyeing natural wealth to favour capitalism. As long as this persists, the Adivasis’ problems will remain and until then there is no question of the Maoist support dwindling. In this war, sometimes security forces would have an upper hand and sometimes the Adivasis, like in Jharkhand where they took up bows and arrows themselves to protect their territorial right on 264 villages.

So, what is the road ahead for the Maoists?

Firstly, the existing problem of the Adivasis has not been started by the Maoists. It has been there from Columbus’s time.Till the de facto right of Adivasis on their territory is recognised, there cannot be a logical end to the problem. The government should stop trying to get capital into the forest. This struggle of the Adivasis will continue whether or not Maoists support them.