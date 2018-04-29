Greenhorn Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb leaves BJP red-faced

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: In Hindu mythology, when the ‘shishya’ (disciple) is arrogant towards his guru, he is bound to falter. This is what BJP leaders in Tripura feel about Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, who they say is a virtual greenhorn in politics. Some attribute his recent controversial remarks— that internet, satellite technology existed in the time of the Mahabharata and that Diana Hayden did not deserve to be Miss World—to his neglect of mentor Sunil Deodhar.

“This was bound to happen, for he is now without a guide,” a BJP leader told The Sunday Standard.

When the election results in Tripura were declared in March, Deodhar was seen as the Man of the Match. A former RSS pracharak, the 53-year-old was instrumental in scripting the BJP’s historic victory. The win, however, did not come overnight. For three years, Deodhar had worked tirelessly at the grassroots level to drum up support for the party.

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

From being a mere personal secretary to a Madhya Pradesh MP, Deb was brought to Tripura by Deodhar to be the Chief Minister. Yet, no sooner did he occupy the hot seat than he dropped his mentor, BJP sources said. And now, as he is taking brickbats for his statements, there is no one to either advise him or back him. Sources close to Deodhar said the BJP leader was unhappy with the way Deb had been conducting himself since becoming the CM.

Deodhar, a Maharashtrian, has stayed on in Tripura to strengthen the party organization. But the two of them rarely meet now. It’s learnt Deb has been avoiding Deodhar.“It was Deodhar who introduced Deb to Tripura politics. Had he not thrown his weight behind Deb, the CM wouldn’t have possibly been where he is today,” a BJP leader said.The CM has kept sending Twitter into a tizzy with his controversial remarks. He is being trolled by Twitter users but is least perturbed.

The BJP workers in Tripura are now discussing in private that the party leadership should rein in the motormouth Deb before his remarks cause more damage to the party.“We all are feeling embarrassed, but who will bell the cat? After all, he is the CM. It is time Modiji or Amit Shahji shut his mouth before the party’s image takes further beating,” a BJP worker said.