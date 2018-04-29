Jazz beats Boom up on the barometer 

Ayesha Singh By

NEW DELHI: Pain is universal and so is pleasure. But when a painful experiences strikes, the mind crumbles under pressure, at least momentarily. Musician Fidel Dely hit rock bottom when, some time back, right before a gig the lead singer of his band died. The trauma was too much for his body to bare. He couldn’t get itself up on the stage to play. With a bleeding heart, a splitting headache and a strong desire to quit music forever, Dely still got himself dressed and went on with the show. As we meet the artiste who is rehearsing to perform at a festival organised on the occasion of International Jazz Day on April 30 by The Piano Man Jazz Club in association with UNESCO, he opens up about pain, pleasure and everything in between.

Dely has never been able to detach himself from reality, nor has his music ever been disengaged from what he’s experiencing from the world or from within himself. “When my friend and fellow musician passed on, I was in grief for months, but one day, listening to American jazz trumpeter Terence Blanchard, I finally cried and let it all out. That day I became a better musician as I realised the kind of power music really had. Music is a universal refuge for broken hearts,” he says with a smile.

Music reflects the complex times we live in. Many new musicians are struggling to make a name, daring to stand and shout over the shoulders of giants, but even in adverse circumstances surrounding musicians, jazz is often confused with elitism, Dely believes. “Jazz is freedom but also a responsibility for the quality of what you share. I usually get the line ‘I don’t understand jazz,’ to which I say, ‘I don’t understand women, probably you neither, but I love mine. You are not meant to understand everything you love, but you still love it,” says Dely.

He started playing drums at 16, a bit late by musical standards. Then his friends introduced him to jazz fusion and progressive music. In 2001 he met Panamanian pianist Danilo Perez when he played at the University of Panama. That was life changing. “In 2003, I began the journey of the Panama Jazz Festival and I was in a carnival with six-time Grammy-nominated American jazz guitarist Mike Stern. “I remember taking my tent and being under the sun on the sound checks in Casco Viejo, a historic district of the Panama city, waiting for the concert. The expressiveness of those musicians wanted me to push myself more and become a better musician,” he says. His best friend, guitar player Jesus Almenas gave him the opportunity to make a trio. It was called Gamma Jazz Project. With that he stayed close to jazz circles to learn and play.

For the upcoming International Jazz Day revelries, the artiste has put together Latin jazz music, authentic Latin rhythms and harmonies, bringing the sound of Latin jazz from America. This is also a time when Dely will remember American saxophonist Wayne Shorter who practically changed his life when he made a parallel of the music of his quartet inspired by nature. No matter how many musicians an artiste spends time with, new rich and complex elements from different backgrounds, cultures, ages and approaches are born. Though Dely tries but he cannot quite picture exactly what an evening of performance will look like.

“Making art is about taking risks with a purpose,” he says, adding, “I always love the similitude between food and music (well, I love food too), and the most tasteful food in the world always comes from new spices, the mixture of fresh ingredients to give you an adequate taste. Similarly, I trust the taste of Paddy and my fellow colleagues and it will be a moment to interact with great musicians,” he says.

Keep your ears open for spoken word performances too with five poets who recite their work on the theme of United Nations 17-point Sustainable Development Goals initiative by UNDP. The musical ensemble comprises Boyadzhiev, Abhay Sharma, Shary Rose, Nikhil Mawkin, Sergio Dinarte, Divij Kapoor, Pradyumna Singh Manot, Rohit Gupta, and others. April 30, from 6 pm onwards at The Piano Man Jazz Club, Safdarjung Enclave.

Quickly then...

An experience that impacted you the most?

Every New Year’s eve, I used to go to the beach alone, put my tent and think out loud until the sun rose on New Year, then went home and wrote a plan. It works

How do you cope with loss?

It’s part of duality of life. Seize the moment, reflect on the past and move on You’re most grateful for?

Peace of mind, staying far from spiders, tasteful food, pending books, home

What’s the first thing you notice in a person?

Kindness

an insecurity you’re trying to cope with?

Paranoia, midlife crisis, and am I funny?

a piece of advice for better governance?

Politicians should play an instrument. You can’t cheat your playing

Other than jazz, a genre you like shaking a leg to?

I’m a terrible dancer, but I dance to anything, even a laundry machine with good rhythm