Kurmi-tribal rift stumps parties in Jharkhand

Anand St Das By

PATNA: An agitation in Jharkhand by the influential Kurmi community, which belongs to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) but is demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, has pitted it against tribal communities. Political parties are wary of the consequences of this conflict on their chances in the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

Thirty-two tribal communities together held a massive rally at Ranchi and gave a war cry against the Raghubar Das-led NDA government and Opposition parties. “We will oppose all efforts to include the Kurmis in the ST list. Such efforts are part of a larger political conspiracy to kill off the distinct identity of Jharkhand’s tribal population,” former MLA Deb Kumar Dhan said.

Leaders of the 32 tribal communities passed a set of resolutions to force the government to let the tribals retain their identity and get the benefits guaranteed to them by the Constitution.

Comprising nearly 25 per cent of the state’s population, Kurmis are a potent political force. The tribals, similarly, account for 26.2 per cent of Jharkhand’s population of 3.6 crore.

“The Kurmi agitation for ST status is an irreversible one. We have been struggling to get tribal status since Jharkhand was created in 2000,” said Sheetal Ohdar, president of the Kurmi Vikas Morcha. With the Kurmis having a sizeable presence in at least 23 of Jharkhand’s 81 Assembly constituencies, political parties appear keen to placate them.

But, former Jharkhand Disom Party chief Salkhan Murmu said the language and social rituals of Kurmis make it clear they have no tribal origin. “Since the Kurmis are far better off than the tribals, ST status for Kurmis would speed up the marginalisation of the tribals in government jobs and political representation. All parties must apply caution on the matter,” added Murmu.