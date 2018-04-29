Mission Kashmir for Bollywood Again

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: In what could be termed as a good omen for Kashmir tourism, Bollywood biggies are flocking the ‘paradise on earth’ despite the ongoing conflicts between the security forces and civilians.

Stars like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Jacqueline Fernandez visited the Kashmir Valley to shoot their films. Noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt is also shooting some scenes of his upcoming movie in different locations in the Valley.

Salman and Jacqueline recently filmed a romantic song and some other scenes for Remo D’Souza’s action thriller Race 3 in the picturesque Sonamarg on the Srinagar-Leh national highway. The stars were greeted by fans and posed for pictures with them.Salman and the film crew also met Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. After completing the shooting in Sonamarg, the crew left for Ladakh.Abhishekh was in the Valley to shoot some scenes of his upcoming film Manmarziyan, directed by Anurag Kashyap. He was joined by co-star Taapsee Pannu and they shot near the Thajiwas Glacier in Sonamarg and Zojila.

Abhishek also visited the Mughal Gardens in Srinagar and hoped that more filmmakers would come to the Valley to shoot. Kashmir was once the favourite shooting location for Bollywood before militancy erupted in 1990.Bhatt, who is in the Valley for filming the movie Jalebi, will also shoot for a serial, Udaan, for Color TV at locations such as Mughal Gardens, Shankarachariya Road, Nagin Lake and downtown Srinagar, besides the popular tourist resorts of Sonamarg, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Doodpathri and Yousmarg. Bhatt would be shooting at these locations till May 15.

Filmmakers from South India are also visiting Kashmir. Annupurna Studios is shooting for Telugu serial Maddamandaram at different locations in Srinagar, Gulmarg and Sonamarg.The return of filmmakers is expected to give a major fillip to tourism in Kashmir which has had a disastrous season since the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in July 2016.

Mehmood Shah, Director, Tourism, told The Sunday Standard that the return of Bollywood to Kashmir was a welcome sign. “Many things are happening and many crews are visiting Valley for shooting films, serials and documentaries,” he said. “A positive message is going out to the world… At least, we have been able to dilute the negative perception about Kashmir,” Shah said. Stakeholders in the tourism industry said if the trend continued this season, they were hopeful of a considerable increase in tourist flow to the Valley this year.