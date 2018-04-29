More Muslims join coveted civil services 

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: For the second consecutive year, over 50 Muslim candidates have qualified for the coveted civil services. An analysis of the civil services examination results, eclared by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday, shows that 51 candidates belonging to the community cleared the three-stage examination. This is one short of the figure from the previous year, when 52 cracked the exam. In percentage terms, 5.15 per cent of the successful candidates are Muslims as 990 qualified this year. Saad Miya Khan, at number 25, secured the highest rank.

The increasing number of Muslims clearing the exam, considered the toughest in the country, is being attributed to the community’s concerted effort to groom Muslim youths for the top bureaucracy.

The need for this was felt after the Rajinder Sachar Committee, set up in 2005 to examine the status of Muslims in India, found that just 3 per cent were in top administrative jobs.

The Sachar Committee report served as a wake-up call. In 2007, community elders sat together and decided to groom bright Muslim youths to sit for the test.“The report was an eye-opener for us. We realised that while 90 per cent of the total governance-related functions is carried out by top bureaucrats, there are very few Muslims who represent us,” said Syed Zafar Mahmood, a former civil servant.

He has been running the Sir Syed Coaching and Guidance Centre under the parent organization, the Zakat Foundation of India, since 2007 that offers scholarships to 50 students annually. This year, 26 students guided by his centre have qualified.

“Unless Muslims get into the decision making and implementation process of government programmes, how will the face of the community change?” he asked. Mahmood said as there were 14.2% Muslims in India as per the 2011 Census, the aim should be to reach a proportional representation in administrative and police services.



Syed Zafar Mahmood said, “We still have a long way to go but the growth has been remarkable since last year.” His concerns are justified. Prior to 2012, when 31 candidates made it to the final list, not even those many students qualified to be what is considered the “most sought-after” government job in the country.

Other than Mahmood’s, some other popular academies for Muslim students are IKLAS IAS Academy in Chennai, Aaghaz Foundation in Lucknow, Hamdard Study Circle in New Delhi, M.P. Waqf Board in Bhopal, Noor and Jahan Foundation in Hyderabad.

“When I told my family members and friends that I wanted to take the exam, I was discouraged at first,” said 25-year-old Mohammad Nadeemuddin from Karnataka, who secured 656th rank this year but hopes to get into the Indian Police Service as he is an OBC. For Nooh Siddiqui of Maharashtra, who has got 326th rank and hopes to get into the Indian Revenue Service. “I want to be able to serve my community in the best way possible and address the concerns they have,” he said.