Scientist soldiers on with his 46-year ‘dream’ for a birth-control vaccine

Sumi Sukanya Dutta By

NEW DELHI: Sitting cosily in the office of his research foundation in a quiet Delhi neighbourhood, Gursaran Pran Talwar is a happy man. His almost 46-year struggle to introduce his “dream” birth-control vaccine in India is about to pay off as clinical trials to test its safety and efficacy are set to begin.

But the journey the nonagenarian scientist—he will turn 92 in a few months—has undertaken to ensure that women have a “safe, effective and reversible” method to control their fertility has been an arduous yet fascinating one.

It all began with a trip to the ghats of Varanasi in 1972, says Talwar, who was then with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the department of biochemistry.“I saw women with several children who were beautiful but looked like miniature versions of themselves. Upon enquiry, I found out they had little choice but to keep producing babies as they were not comfortable taking the birth control pill and the intra-uterine device made them bleed,” he recalls.

At that time, tubectomy—another method of family planning — was a surgical and irreversible method.

It was then that Talwar decided to find a way to help these women. On a trip to Cambridge, he got the clue he was looking for—he would need to develop a neutraliser to the human chorionic gonadotropic (hcg) hormone, commonly known as the pregnancy hormone, to develop the vaccine.

After about two decades, in the 90s, he had developed a version of the vaccine for which two phases of clinical trials were undertaken. But two factors held up the project: Talwar, who was by then director of the National Institute of Immunology, retired and the vaccine was found efficient in only about two-thirds of the women who took part in the trials.There were also vociferous protests by women’s rights organisations, which were against a ‘vaccine for family planning’.

In 2000, Talwar’s project got a shot in the arm when the New York-based Rockefeller Foundation, which promotes social projects, decided to fund development of the vaccine following a India-US committee on contraception.By 2006, the scientist had developed an “improved” version of the vaccine by using a new technique, genetic engineering.However, it took another 11 years for government agencies, such as the Department of Biotechnology and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation, to approve the vaccine. Soon after, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) agreed to fund the clinical trials.

In November 2017, the ICMR signed a formal agreement, following which two hospitals in Delhi—AIIMS and Sir Gangaram Hospital—began recruiting women to test the vaccine.“All these years, my motivation has been to offer an option to women that does not disturb the female hormones, does not interfere with their libido, gives them privacy and peace of mind and control over their bodies,” says Talwar.R S Sharma, head of reproductive and maternal health at ICMR, says it was important to fund Talwar’s project as the National Family Health Survey-4 has shown a 3 per cent decline—as compared to NFHS-3—in the use of contraceptive methods.

Not everybody, however, is as enthused. Activists and organisations working on women’s health are opposed to the idea.“Pregnancy is not a disease that should be controlled using a vaccine. Moreover, why should’nt the new contraception methods be developed for men instead of women?” asks Jashodhara Dasgupta of Sahyog, an organisation that works for women’s health and rights.Talwar, meanwhile, soldiers on —his goal to ensure the vaccine clears trials and is launched commercially appears within reach.