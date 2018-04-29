Traffic snarls during VVIP movement: Prime Minister suggests a way out

Ankur Sharma By

NEW DELHI: Traffic jams during VVIP movement may soon ease with authorities planning to open traffic on the opposite carriageway of a VIP route. Currently, traffic on both carriageways is stopped during VVIP movement, triggering snarls, inconvenience and in some cases even costing lives when ambulances carrying critically ill patients have got stuck in traffic.The proposal to study its feasibility has come from none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during a visit to the newly inaugurated BJP headquarters on Deep Dayal Upadhay Marg in Delhi on April 8, noticed a jam as traffic had been stopped to allow his motorcade to pass.

“During the Hon’ble (sic) PM’s function at BJP headquarter at Deep Dayal Upadhyay Marg, Hon’ble (sic) PM has observed that there is no movement of traffic on opposite side of carriageway during his journeys in Delhi,” said an official communication accessed by The Sunday Standard. The PM has desired that “traffic on opposite carriageway should not be stopped and there should not be any inconvenience to the general public in this regard,” the communication said.

Anish Sirohi, an officer with the Special Protection Group, the force that protects the Prime Minister, former PMs and their families, conveyed Modi’s wish to multiple agencies, including the Delhi Police.

Following this, a meeting was held to check the feasibility of the suggestion. Among the things security agencies are looking into is identifying the frequently travelled road of the PM and increasing the height of the central verge so that no one can hurl a bomb from the opposite side or attempt to ram a vehicle on the PM’s motorcade.“Security agencies are con- ncerned about the PM’s security but soon traffic will be allowed on roads which have a central verge up to the required height,” a government official said.