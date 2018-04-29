Weaving the tulip carpet 

Fayaz Wani By

SRI NAGAR: ‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever’. The beautiful sight of thousands of tulip bulbs of myriad colours in full bloom is indeed a source of joy for every tourist who visits Asia’s largest tulip garden in Srinagar. And for Ghulam Rasool, too.Rasool is a happy man; his dedication and hard work of 11 months has paid off. About 1.83 lakh domestic and foreign tourists visited the garden this year to see and appreciate Rasool and his team’s labour of love — the flower carpet of 1.25 million tulips of different colours.

While the tulip bloom overwhelmed every tourist, it has filled Rasool with a sense of pride. “The tulip garden has not come up on its own. It has been possible due to our hard work and dedication. We have to work round the year to make the one-month show successful,” the head gardener told The Sunday Standard.

The garden was thrown open for visitors on March 25.

Despite the ongoing strife in Kashmir, the number of visitors was higher this time as against 1.5 lakh last year. The floriculture department of Jammu and Kashmir had decided to close the garden on April 26 but had to extended it by two days due to massive footfalls. “We have early, mid and late variety tulips. We plant them accordingly to keep the garden open for a month. The carpet of flowers gives a feeling of paradise,” Rasool said.

The tulips need low temperature for survival. “If the temperature during the tulip bloom rises, we have to irrigate the garden with care without hurting the flowers. We have to provide irrigation facility during the night. We cannot spray water on the flowers as they will get damaged,” he said.The head gardener said he has to stay back at night to ensure that the flowers are irrigated properly and with extra care.

According to Rasool, great planning goes into the designing of different sections of the garden. “If we feel the colour combination of the tulips did not match, we change it next year.” The flower bulbs are reused after removal, he said. “After the tulip bloom ends, we wait for about two-and-a-half months and then remove all the bulbs carefully. We keep them in a cold chamber. The bulbs are given proper treatment, including a spray of pesticides,” he said.“We have to take care of each tulip bulb like a child till October. Then, the grading is done to ensure that the damaged bulbs are removed.”

Rasool said they start harvesting the bulbs from October 15 and the process is completed by December-end. A team of 80-90 gardeners and 40-50 casual workers led by Rasool have to take care of the garden 24x7 throughout the year for the one-month blossom. “I have been working as the head gardener here since 2015. I leave at 8 in the evening and come by 6 am. I am unable to spend enough time with my family but they are not complaining,” he said.

Many tourists wanted to know whether Bollywood movies are being shot here.

Mathoora Masoom, Director, Floriculture, said the department has decided to felicitate Rasool and the other gardeners for their hard work.