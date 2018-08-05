Home The Sunday Standard

National Register of Citizens will end politics on immigrants: Abhijeet Sarma

Those left out include a lot of indigenous people.

Published: 05th August 2018 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 10:59 AM   |  A+A-

assam_nrc

Several Congress leaders had attacked the NRC when the complete draft list was published. (Photo | PTI)

GUWAHATI: Back in 2008, a lesser-known Assamese man started hogging the limelight for his sharp attacks on Paresh Baruah and his insurgent group, the United Liberation Front of Assam (Ulfa) for, none, at the time, had the courage to speak up against the dreaded insurgent leader. Ten years later, Abhijeet Sarma is virtually a household name in the state. It was due to his — and that of an elderly couple’s — relentless efforts that the Supreme Court issued directive to the Centre to update the National Register of Citizens (NRC), the complete draft of which was published on July 30.

 Abhijeet Sarma

Over the past 10 years, 44-year-old Sarma, leader of the NGO Assam Public Works, really had to break sweat and spend his hard-earned money shuttling between Guwahati and Delhi to be present during the hearings of a PIL filed in connection with illegal Bangladeshi immigrants.

Reminiscing of the events that led to the filing of the PIL, Sarma says he was concerned over the harassment of people wearing ‘lungi’ and skull cap and over the vote-bank politics on the issue of illegal immigrants.

“In 2008, we realised that the Bangladeshi issue was assuming alarming proportions and various parties were playing vote-bank politics. So, we started thinking how the issue could be resolved. One day, we visited the house of senior citizens Pradip Bhuyan and Banti Bhuyan. We told them about our plan. They were excited and ready to help us. They wanted to do something for Assam. We were lucky to have got their support,” says Sarma.

“Soon, Pradip started preparing a draft even as we began collecting data and documents on the immigrants. A senior advocate helped us prepare the draft. The next year, we filed the petition and that was the turning point. It was based on our petition that the Supreme Court issued an order in 2013 directing the Centre to update the NRC.”

He says the NRC publication made him “only 40 per cent happy” as it is just a draft. Those left out include a lot of indigenous people. So, there is no reason to be happy or excited. The APW mission is to clear Bangladeshis, not the locals, he says.

“This (draft NRC publication) is the first step. People who will be detected — whatever their number is — their names have to be deleted from the voters’ list. They should be made stateless, but given work permits,” he further says. Sarma admits it is “practically impossible” to deport the illegal immigrants.
“When the names of all illegal immigrants are deleted from the voters’ list, we will be 100 per cent happy. Secondly, vote-bank politics, donations collected in the name of fighting the issue and harassment of people on the suspicion that they are illegal immigrants have to be stopped. It is only then that we will be successful in the mission.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam NRC Supreme Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Sonam Wangchuk (Photo | Twitter)
Ramon Magsaysay Awardee Sonam Wangchuk asks for better government education system for all
Jan Adhikar Party activists clash with police personnel during their protest against the recent incident of Muzaffarpur shelter home rape case in Patna on August 4 2018. (Photo | PTI)
Muzzafarpur shelter home rape case: RJD, Opposition protest at Jantar Mantar
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta