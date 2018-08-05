Home The Sunday Standard

Women hanker for toilets and dignity in the heart of capital

Bereft of sanitation, women and young girls have no option but to go in groups to relieve themselves at secluded spots behind dense bushes.

Published: 05th August 2018 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2018 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

Residents at the slum cluster of Gyaspur, Sarai Kale Khan | Parveen Negi

NEW DELHI: Anita Devi wakes up early every morning before others. She leaves her house and calls out other womenfolk in the neighbourhood. “Hum latrine ja rahe hai, kisi ko jana hae? (We are going to defecate. Does anyone want to come?)”This scene repeats every dawn at the Gyaspur slum cluster in south Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan.

Bereft of sanitation, women and young girls have no option but to go in groups to relieve themselves at secluded spots behind dense bushes. “Sometimes I feel like bursting into tears on our condition here, but we have no other option,” says Anita.“We avoid daytime as drug addicts sit hidden among the bushes and harass us.”  

The Gayaspur cluster is home to 124 people — 65 men and 59 women. For decades, the families here defecate in open due to unavailability of toilets. Moved by the distressing and miserable condition of the women and children at the slum, law students  Shabnam, Sonali Chauhan and Nitesh Kumar  Mishra on July 25 filed a petition with the Delhi High Court for providing sanitation in the area.

“Despite its location in the heart of Delhi adjoining the Ring Road, it is bereft of any basic amenities like toilet, bathrooms, anganwadis,” they highlighted in the petition. According to the petitioners, when the authorities, including the DDA, the DUSIB and the Ministry of Women and Child Development, were approached, they claimed that the slum falls in the river bed. However, the petition said, it’s “sham, farce and fake ground for not providing the basic amenities”.

The High Court has issued a notice to the Swachh Bharat Mission Directorate, the Delhi government, the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, the DDA and the Police Commissioner, seeking their response within three  weeks.

In 2015, slum dwellers Ashok Yadav and Salan Kumar had sent a letter to the Delhi Chief Minister requesting that a toilet be constructed in the ‘basti’ but it was of no avail. This time too they still doubt relief will come anytime soon.

Local councilor Darshana Jatav claims that the south civic body had tried building a toilet in the slum.
“But as the land belongs to the DDA, we couldn’t begin construction. A temporary toilet couldn’t also be set up due to non-cooperation by the DUSIB.”

Meanwhile, Parvati Kumari, a Class 10 student, often urges her parents to leave for another place where they don’t have to face such ignominy. “None of our school friends know about our situation… We could never gather the courage to tell them. Why can’t they (officials) build us a toilet?”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anganwadi Delhi government Sanitation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Rajasthan is progressing from BIMARU state to a developed state: Amit Shah
Arrested MDC supporters appear in Harare court after police raid
Gallery
South Australia in 2017 passed a law where the identities of anonymous sperm donors could give people the right to information about their genetic parentage, regardless of whether a sperm donor wanted his identity kept secret. A 36-year-old woman has been
IN PICTURES | Law ending sperm donor secrecy helps Australian woman find her biological father
SUSHIL KUMAR (WRESTLING): The 35-year-old former world 66kg champion will contest in the 74 kg class at the Asian Games, after missing the last two continental Games at Guangzhou and Incheon. In the Beijing Olympic Games of 2008 Sushil Kumar won the bronze medal in the 66kg weight category, only the second Indian to do so in 56 years. Eager to fetch an Asian Games gold on his comeback, star freestyle grappler Sushil Kumar will head to Georgia for a ten-day tune-up ahead of the continental showpiece. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: India's top medal prospects in Jakarta