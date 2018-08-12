Home The Sunday Standard

Beedi workers: Government's rehabilitation plan finds few takers 

A Ministry of Labour initiative to train and rehabilitate beedi workers has proved to be a woeful failure.

Published: 12th August 2018 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

NEW DELHI: A Ministry of Labour initiative to train and rehabilitate beedi workers has proved to be a woeful failure. Of the 48.1 lakh beedi workers across the country, merely 2,871 were trained and only 307 have been placed in other jobs in the past four years.Among the regions, Raipur’s performance is the best with 95 of 174 trainees being placed in other jobs. Only four regions — Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Raipur — were successful in rehabilitating more than 10 workers. Nagpur region, which is home to 1,88,550 workers, has trained only 301 workers of which not even one was placed in an alternative job. Ranchi and Tirunelveli regions have not trained even a single worker.

Ministry officials attribute the dismal state of affairs to a lack of interest among the workers themselves. “We have done our best to implement schemes for their rehabilitation. We are even providing scholarships to their children for discouraging them from taking up beedi work, but their reluctance is hurting our efforts,” a ministry official said. 

Experts agree with the ministry’s claims. Narsayya Adam, former MLA from Solapur City and activist fighting for beedi workers’ rights, says even non-governmental efforts to convince workers to quit the work hardly bears fruit. “Solapur, which is considered a hub of the beedi industry, has around 40,000 workers. In my 20 years of working, I have hardly seen 20 per cent of the workers shift to a new profession.” 

Under the scheme, a cash assistance of `1 lakh is provided to the men; `2 lakh to women and child workers and children rescued from forced labour or organised/forced begging; `3 lakh to the differently-abled, physically challenged, trafficked, commercially sexually exploited, transgender and other severely vulnerable or bonded labourers.

Assistance provided to all bonded labourers like beedi workers includes allotment of land for house and agricultural land; land development, provision of low-cost dwelling units; wage employment; enforcement of minimum wages etc. Supply of essential commodities under the PDS is also provided to them.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
beedi workers rehabilitation plan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual