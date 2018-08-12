Home The Sunday Standard

DMK’s future: MK Stalin holds all the aces

How Stalin settles issues with his brother and co-sister would be crucial for the party.

Published: 12th August 2018

DMK working president MK Stalin.

CHENNAI: With the death of DMK chief M Karunanidhi, the major question among a section of cadre and the public is who will lead the party. Karunanidhi, who was president of the party since July 27, 1969, slowly inducted his younger son MK Stalin by offering state organiser post for the youth wing of the party in the early 80s.

Stalin was then accepted by only a small section of cadre even though he was arrested and remanded under MISA during the Emergency. He gradually emerged as a frontline leader of the party by virtue of his hard work. In this situation, Karunanidhi’s elder son MK Alagiri was made the organisational secretary of south zone of the State in January 2009. Later, he was made a union minister.

Likewise, Karunanidhi’s daughter MK Kanimozhi was initially made the secretary of art and literary wing of the party. Later, she was elevated as women’s wing secretary in 2015. In this background, Alagiri, a former union minister, was expelled from the party as he frequently made comments against his younger brother MK Stalin, who was widely considered as the political heir of Karunanidhi.

Meanwhile, Alagiri made efforts to rejoin the party with the help of his father Karunanidhi, towards which other family members made some efforts.

However, it was prevented due to the stiff opposition of Stalin. Subsequently, Alagiri’s efforts proved futile. Following this, at Madurai recently, Alagiri is said to have indirectly attacked Stalin.

Though Stalin was accepted by most of the district secretaries and MLAs of the party, the cadre allegedly had difference of opinion about Stalin’s capacity.

The big question is what Alagiri will do to regain his influence in the party? Likewise, Alagiri is also keenly looking to induct his supporters in parties key posts in various districts.

DMK’s future depends on Stalin’s decision about how he is going to settle the issues with his brother and co-sister. It would be a Herculean task for Stalin. No one can get any post in DMK without the party’s general body approval. However, most of the general body members are now Stalin supporters. Hence, now the ball is in Stalin’s court.

DMK to condole Karuna’s death
Chennai: The DMK executive committee will meet on August 14 to condole the death of party president M Karunanidhi. All members of the committee have been asked to participate in the meeting without fail. A similar meeting was held when party founder and former chief minister C N Annadurai passed away in 1969, a party leader said.

