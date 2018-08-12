Focus more on cleanliness programmes: Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao

Express News Service By

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has directed the gram panchayats in the state to focus more on cleanliness programmes as the government was directly taking care of public works like drinking water supply, power supply and health services.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers and officials on Friday to discuss cleanliness campaigns proposed to be conducted from August 15 for a month in villages, said the panchayat raj department has estimated that 44,000 personnel would be required to take up sanitation programmes in 12,751 villages in the state, an official release revealed.

The Chief Minister said that about 27,000 to 28,000 personnel are available now and that another 17,000 personnel would be appointed additionally, the release said. The Chief Minister directed payment of not less than `8,500 per month to the sanitation personnel.