Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala: People in relief camps too afraid to return home

Many people languishing in the relief camps after they were forced to rush out of their homes when all the gates of Idukki reservoir in Kerala where opened, said they were frightened to return home.

Published: 12th August 2018 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Water being discharged from the Kallarkutty dam after shutters of the Idukki reservoir (File | Express)

IDUKKI (KERALA): Many people languishing in the relief camps after they were forced to rush out of their homes when all the gates of Idukki reservoir in Kerala where opened, said they were frightened to return to their homes.

All five shutters of Cheruthoni dam, part of Idukki reservoir, were opened on Friday after incessant heavy rains precariously increased the water level in the reservoir.

Most of those in the relief camp had to rush out of their houses with only the clothes they were wearing. They said muddy homes, wells brimming with dirty water, clogged toilets, snakes and other reptiles crawling inside their houses were giving them sleepless nights.

Nearly 400 flood-affected people, including 85 children from Keerithod in Kanjikuzhy panchayat near Cheruthoni are in the camp for the past two days as a precautionary measure after water was released from Idukki dam.

Eight villages have been affected due to the release of water from the dam and nearly 1,000 people have been shifted to 20 relief camps, official sources said.

This is for the first time in the history that all the gates of the dam were opened, underlying the gravity of the situation. “We had to rush out with few belongings. We do not know what has happened to our homes,” a woman said, adding that people coming from the area told them that water was flowing like “giant sea waves” in front of our homes.

“We are scared to return to our homes,” she said. However, life in the camp was quite comfortable. There is a common kitchen and all of us are eating together, she added.

Tincy, a panchayat member said as prior warning about the release of water had been issued, any kind of human casualty was avoided.

Meanwhile, people living at Kariveli Mannapuram in Aluva in Ernakulam district said mud and slush filled their homes due to waterlogging and well water has turned muddy. South Indian actor, Mammooty, visited a relief camp at Parvoor in Ernakulam district on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Idukki reservoir floods reservoir

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual