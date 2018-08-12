Home The Sunday Standard

Telangana cops cite non-existent law to grab cows they can’t keep

In view of Bakrid coming up, cattle transported to Telangana capital are being closely monitored by police.

Published: 12th August 2018 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Cattle traders are a worried bunch with Bakrid right around the corner. They complain that their cattle is often confiscated by ‘anti-social elements’, causing them a huge financial loss | Sathya keerthi

HYDERABAD: In view of Bakrid coming up, cattle transported to Telangana capital are being closely monitored by police. However, a gaping hole in the implementation of the law and a lack of facilities are resulting in the confiscated cattle ending up in gaushalas. Traders claim that once they end up in gaushalas, cattle are never released despite court orders. They rue that the police are allegedly aided by gau rakshaks.

If police find any violations — such as a truck overloaded with animals — they are confiscated and sent to gaushalas. However, this is arrangement illegal. It has been found that an unimplemented Section of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Act — the Care and Maintenance of Case Property — is cited by police to send the animals to gaushalas.

Explaining the issue, Abdul Faheem Qureshi, advocate and president of Jamiat-ul-Quraish, said, “The Central government had introduced the Section under the main Act. However, it was not implemented after it faced objections.”

In 2017, Jamiat-ul-Quresh had appealed to the Supreme Court saying that the above-mentioned Act won’t be implemented because it received many objections. “The submissions were also recorded by the then Chief Justice JS Khehar. Even an RTI reply has revealed that the Care and Maintenance of Case Property hasn’t been implemented yet. Despite this, confiscation of animals is rampant,” he said.

Ministry of Environment officials reportedly informed Qureshi that they would take it up with law publications and ask them to rescind these incorrect details. According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal’s Act, which is the present law, any cattle trader who have been found violating the norms can be subjected to penalty and forfeiture.

“Police bring confiscated cattle to us because they don’t have facilities. Cattle have to be fed with grass and fodder. Where will police find that?” asked Abhijit, manager of Satyam Shivam Sundaram gaushala in Shamsabad. He said that while many confisated cattle were brought in during Bakrid last year, there has been none yet this year.

Feel free to slaughter bulls, but not cows!

In view of the upcoming Bakrid, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar have asked all stakeholders to ensure no cow is slaughtered. “Cow slaughter is banned in Telangana. However, goats, bulls and buffaloes can be slaughtered,” said Kumar. He also urged cattle traders to dial helpline number 100 in case of trouble and said  that “130 patrol cars have been put into service, police will be at the spot in 5-10 minutes.”

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana police gaushalas cows

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual