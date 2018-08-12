Home The Sunday Standard

Telangana weary as revenues stagnate

Telangana may have done exceptionally well in collection of own revenues over the GSDP, but what has now become a matter of serious concern is that the state, has reached a saturation point.

Published: 12th August 2018 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2018 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

HYDERABAD: Telangana may have done exceptionally well in collection of own revenues over the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), but what has now become a matter of serious concern to the powers-that-be is that the state, which came into being just four years ago, has reached a saturation point in revenue collection. This means that the state government cannot launch new schemes that need huge finances.

Sources in the finance department told The Sunday Standard that notwithstanding its stellar performance in revenue collection, the fact that the collections have reached a saturation point has become a major cause of worry to the government.  “Achieving nine per cent revenue collection over GSDP is a big achievement. But Telangana has reached a saturation point in revenue collection,” officials said, adding that further growth in revenues would not be much.

“If the economic growth is high, tax collections will increase. But, we cannot expect the state’s economy to grow at 15-20 per cent constantly every year in future. The scope for further increase in revenue is very less. At the most, we can increase revenue collection by another 0.5-1 per cent, which means there is a possibility of getting an additional revenue of `4,000 crore to `8,000 crore every year, but not more,” sources explained.

Another option is to raise the tax rates. Imposing additional tax burden will not only spoil the reputation of the government but also prompt the public to try evade tax, which will dent actual revenues, officials said.
If there is no further growth in revenues, will the state face major problems? “If revenues do not increase, the state cannot launch new schemes involving huge financial commitments. More than 50 per cent of state’s revenue goes for payment of salaries and pensions. Any further abnormal increase of salaries is practically not possible. “The 43 per cent fitment given last time is itself a real burden,” the officials explained.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Telangana revenues tax

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
A boy offering vavu-bali on Papanasam beach at Varkala in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday. (Photo |BP Deepu / EPS)
Vavubali conducted smoothly in Thiruvananthapuram
Bobby and Sunny Deol. (Photo | Instagran)
When Sunny Deol slapped brother Bobby
Gallery
A major earthquake rocked Indonesia's Lombok island on Sunday, killing 400 and leaving thousands homeless. The 7 magnitude Earthquake was followed by a strong after-shock of 5.9 magnitude, hindering rescue operations. The death toll has reached 380, and i
Indonesia: Earthquakes across Lombok Island kills hundreds, render thousands homeless
Hundreds of people flocked to Varkala Papanasam beach, Thiruvallam Sree Parasurama temple, Shangumugham beach and various temples in the district. However, no untoward incidents have been reported. In image: Varkala Papanasam beach on Saturday 11 August 2
Thousands honour the dead with Karkadaka Vavu bali ritual