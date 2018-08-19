43,000 GST disputes remain pending at Delhi tribunal

Siddhanta Mishra By

NEW DELHI: More than 43,000 cases are pending with the Objection Hearing Authority formed by the Delhi government last year to handle issues regarding implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the National Capital. These cases were brought before the Authority from October 2017 to June 2018.

Any aggrieved party with complaints regarding the GST can approach the Authority, which acts as a tribunal, within three months after getting notice from the Department of Trade and Taxes. As per the estimate of the Delhi Government’s Department of Trade and Taxes, the cumulative amount of these undecided cases is `8,923 crore. In the financial year 2016-17, only six cases went in favour of traders.

Similarly, only one such case was reported in the subsequent year.

“Usually, these cases take a long time to settle. The biggest losers are goods transporter and trader as the cases remain stuck in arbitration,” rues Rajendra Kapoor, president, Delhi Goods Transport Organisation

As per the rules, traders have to deposit around 10-15 % of the total amount of the GST to the tribunal as safety deposit.

“We are contesting it. Till the time the final order comes, our deposit money is stuck. But, what the authorities don’t realise is that the products that are either traded or transported between two parties have a time limit. This takes a beating and so does the business relationship when you are unable to deliver the job properly on time,” Kapoor adds.

But leak prevails in tax net

Despite robust measures to collect GST, there are still reports of tax evasion. In fact, the Centre has detected GST evasion worth C3,026 crore in the last one-year period from July 2017 to June 2018,