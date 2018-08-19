Home The Sunday Standard

AAP ministers, MLAs and MPs to donate one month’s salary

All Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 194 people have died.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: All Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 194 people have died.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has already announced `10 crore relief for the southern state. “All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.      

Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. On Friday, the Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan. “Spoke to Kerala CM. Del hi govt is making a contribution of Rs 10 cr. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers, sisters in Kerala.”

The Kerala CMO had released a letter appealing for help to rebuild the lives of people affected by the floods. “For the  first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale .... We have an important task before us, the task of bringing life back to normalcy.” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said in his message.

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Further, a body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced an immediate financial assistance of `500 crore to Kerala. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and `50,000 to those seriously injured.  With Agency inputs

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP ministers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony