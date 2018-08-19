AAP ministers, MLAs and MPs to donate one month’s salary

Express News Service By

NEW DELHI: All Aam Aadmi Party MPs, MLAs and ministers will donate one-month salary for the relief work in flood-ravaged Kerala, where 194 people have died.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal has already announced `10 crore relief for the southern state. “All AAP MLAs, MPs and ministers (are) donating one month salary for Kerala,” the Chief Minister tweeted on Sunday.

Kejriwal appealed to the public to make donations to the crisis-hit state. On Friday, the Delhi chief minister also spoke to his Kerala counterpart Pinarayi Vijayan. “Spoke to Kerala CM. Del hi govt is making a contribution of Rs 10 cr. I sincerely appeal to everyone to donate generously for our brothers, sisters in Kerala.”

The Kerala CMO had released a letter appealing for help to rebuild the lives of people affected by the floods. “For the first time in history, 27 dams in the state had to be opened. Never before had the state witnessed a calamity of this scale .... We have an important task before us, the task of bringing life back to normalcy.” Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan had said in his message.

This is the deadliest deluge in Kerala in close to a century, which has claimed 194 lives since August 8. Further, a body blow has been dealt to the scenic state, with its infrastructure, standing crops and tourism facilities severely hit. Over 3.14 lakh people have been moved to relief camps

On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced an immediate financial assistance of `500 crore to Kerala. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh per person to the next of kin of the deceased and `50,000 to those seriously injured. With Agency inputs