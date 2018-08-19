Home The Sunday Standard

After Nipah, West Nile fear grips Kozhikode

After Nipah virus outbreak, a suspected case of West Nile fever — a viral disease which is spread through mosquito bite — has been reported in Kozhikode district. 

KOZHIKODE: After Nipah virus outbreak, a suspected case of West Nile fever — a viral disease which is spread through mosquito bite — has been reported in Kozhikode district. A 24-year old woman with suspected West Nile symptoms is undergoing treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital from July 30.District Medical Officer V Jayashree said the patient was admitted with fever and symptoms of meningitis or brain fever, which manifests as headache, high temperature, neck stiffness, stupor and tremors. “We have sent the blood samples to the National Institute Virology Institute, Pune, as we do in all viral fever cases.

They have identified an antibody similar to West Nile fever in the sample. But as of now, it cannot be confirmed cent per cent that the the disease is West Nile,” the officer said.According to Jayashree, all cases of meningitis show the same symptoms. “To confirm, the blood samples will once again be tested in the institute after a week. If the presence of antibodies increases fourfold, then it can be confirmed as West Nile,” the officer said.

She said the disease is spread by mosquitoes, which become infected after biting birds carrying the West Nile virus. “The patient hails from Pavangadu, an area known for migratory birds and eagles. Before she was admitted in Medical College Hospital, she was treated in Beach General Hospital,” she said.

