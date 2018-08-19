Ancient cuisine from contemporary culina

Ayesha Singh By

It’s how we eat and what we understand of a cuisine that makes it satisfying. This is especially true when we are trying something off the conventional radar. Familiar territory is always delicious, isn’t it? But trespassing just a little bit, brings you to surprising new frontiers. One such moment beckoned us the other night, when we sat down to have a meal at Sevilla, The Claridges Hotels and Resorts, to try its new

Roman Food Festival.

Roman for us was synonymous with bruschetta, carbonara, pizza or suppli. It defined the very pulse of the popular Roman food culture that the world had begun to embrace. But the dinner at Sevilla side-steps all that you know about Rome’s food, to a closer study of what else the region had to offer, with visiting chef, Pierluigi Gallo’s creations .

Spaghetti with Green Pesto

Gallo is in Indian till August 29. Each day he enters the kitchen with two intentions—to make the best Roman food as he can and to make the best conversation, despite the challenge of his rudimentary English. His efforts to find the right translations for conversation turned out to be as charming as his efforts for putting together a classic Roman dinner for us.

His food was exactly what we had expected—minimalist and fresh, owing a deep sense of belongingness to the region’s history. Densely flavoured sauces, mildly smoked vegetables, adequate use of herbs, and slow cooked meats—the quintessential Roman-ess remained intact. “It has my grandmother’s blessings, for it was from her, that I got this wisdom. It’s all about cooking form the heart for our

family,” says Gallo.

The food came out in courses and each was separated by its visual distinctness. The Spaghetti with green pesto, smoked anchovies and dehydrated olives, and the Chilean Sea Bass achieved the flawless goodness in lucidity of flavours. Nothing overpowered the main ingredients in the two—the spaghetti in former and the fish in the latter. Both were served in small portions sans any dramatic presentations. On another note, the pasta could have had an accompaniment, and the spinach that came with the sea bass, didn’t exactly compliment the subtlety of the fish.

The Braised Lamb Chop arrived next. It was cut well had a suitable drizzling as sauce. The Chickpea Mayonnaise paired well with it. Then there was Duck Breast Glazed with Apple and Onion Extract, which imparted a dense aroma and a mature taste.

The menu had a serving of several vegetarian dishes. The green tomato soup was made into a thin broth and came with a sliced aubergine. There was Ravioli with Scampi Lemon, Pink Pepper and Tarragon; Ricotta Gnocchi with Mint and Cherry Tomatoes Confit, and more.

Even though Romans traditionally liked their dinner light and simple, what we had was a drastic march off from the norm. This was a 21st century smorgasbord that was elaborate and progressive, while being cognisant of its origin.

But it is the present that we always circle back to. And why not, especially when it has a sweet takeaway. We’re talking of Gallo’s modern-day kryptonite, the best part of the meal, the Ricotta, Creamy Chocolate and Raspberries dessert. It’s ana addiction worth having. Till August 29, at Sevilla, The Claridges. Open for dinner only