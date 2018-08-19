Home The Sunday Standard

Assam MP Biswajit Daimary favours direct talks with N-E groups

Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary insisted on direct talks between the government and the myriad insurgent outfits for a peaceful and lasting solution.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

GUWAHATI: As the Northeastern states are a little jittery over the possible outcome of the talks between and the Centre and the Naga groups, an Assam MP has said the government cannot resolve the problem of insurgency in the region through interlocutors.

Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary insisted on direct talks between the government and the myriad insurgent outfits for a peaceful and lasting solution.

Daimary, a Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) leader, said the Centre would achieve nothing by seeking to resolve the decades old problem through pointsmen. “But what has been their achievement so far?” he asked.

Daimary blamed the Framework Agreement signed with the NSCM-IM in 2015 for “misunderstanding among some neighbouring states”. There is a growing apprhension in Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh that the final ‘Naga Accord’, once signed, will lead to the formation of an authority in Nagaland which will administer the Naga-inhabited areas in the three states.

Daimary pointed out that the Centre could resolve the issue with Bodo Liberation Tigers (BLT) as it held talks with the outfit directly. “The talks with BLT were held by officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs. Then  Home Minister. L K Advani himself had mediated and everything was finalised in two years.”

The Centre had started the peace process with the NSCN-IM in 1997 following a ceasefire agreement signed between them and appointed Swaraj Kaushal as the interlocutor. Later, the responsibility was entrusted to former bureaucrat K Padmanavaiah. A few years later, R S Pandey who served as the chief secretary of Nagaland, took over. Currently, former intelligence officer R N Ravi is leading the negotiations.

Assam, too, has seen Central interlocutors — first former IM chief P C Haldar and now A B Mathur — leading negotiations with pro-talks factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland and ULFA.
“When the Centre appoints an interlocutor, it is its duty to monitor what he is doing. But is the Centre doing that?” Daimary wondered.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Northeastern states Biswajit Daimary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony