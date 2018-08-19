‘Business coach’ for high-end travellers in NCR Rapid Rail

Home The Sunday Standard

NEW DELHI: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has decided to go for a “Business Class” coach in its Rapid Rail project for attracting high-end commuters of Delhi and surrounding areas to take up public transport,

The Corporation, a joint venture of Government of India and state governments of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi, will design, construct, operate and maintain rail- based Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The project is expected to be a major transport alternative for the people living in the NCR, which has a population of about 46 million people. Delhi alone accounts for the 39 per cent of this population. Also, New Delhi, Gurgaon and Noida are home to many MNCs, start ups, technology hubs and other offices employing some of the best minds in the country.

Delhi-Meerut Smart Line, Delhi-Panipat Smart Line and Delhi-Alwar Smart Lines are the three RRTS lines prioritized in the first phase of the  Rapid Rail project.

If all goes well, one coach of the total 12 in a rapid train will be reserved for such workers. The concept was drawn from aeroplanes which have first and business class of seats for high-end flyers. “The idea is to increase the use of public transport as well as to encourage the white-collared workers to avail such mode of transport at a competitive price,” said a senior NCRTC official.  Such coaches will have overhead cabin for luggage, fully air-conditioned, Wi-Fi and plush seats to ensure comfortable travel for those who avail services. There will be separate entry and exit gates with Automatic Fare Collection system.

There is also a plan to allow other commuters to enjoy travel in these luxury coaches. For upgrading themselves, they have to pay the additional fare that can be paid on reaching their destination.

