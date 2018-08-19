Celebrations hit a high note

Home The Sunday Standard

One man had the conviction that non commercial sounds had prodigious potential, but all it needed was unimpeded direction and some resilience in execution.

Smiti and Adhir

One man had the conviction that non-commercial sounds had prodigious potential, but all it needed was unimpeded direction and some resilience in execution. So he injected what we understood about music and how it should be packaged into a product called The Piano Man Jazz Club, launched in 2015. It was a secular music project that embraced jazz at its core, but also celebrated other genres. The Club celebrated its 1000 show landmark this month, tasting sweet success that was once a far-fetched hope. The man who made it all possible, Arjun Sagar Gupta, stands tall with pride.

Arjun Sagar Gupta|Andamen

The Club was born in an environment where there were no jazz clubs. There still aren’t any standalone ones besides The Piano Man. The rush of pop music had been running through the veins of youngsters too strongly, so much so, that they had begun to forget that non commercial music could be equally intoxicating. At last, Gupta took a leap of faith. Scary as it seemed, it was also vivifying to be a change-maker. Today he celebrates his contribution to the cultural transformation of how music is received by enthusiasts.

In honour of the occasion, he is putting up a show wherein he, along with other artistes, will raise a toast to this musical endeavour by the way of what they do best—perform. There will be Smiti and Adhir with swing standards, Sumit Roy of RollsRoy’s with hip hop, and Paddy and Megan with jazz standards. This will conclude with a jam.

Gupta is also the Founder of The Piano Man Events & Artists Management, and his role in it, has taught him the importance of building not just a brand, but a community of music lovers. Respect for the stage, and professionalism to the craft, stand as his priority. But the lack of stagecraft. worries him. “From a technical perspective, we are growing. Access to better education and exposure has provided a boost, but there is still a big gap in understanding how to handle the stage, which stems from lack of access to performance spaces. I’ve seen amazing musicians lose the crowds because they don’t know how to engage the audience,” says Gupta.

That’s why he has opened his stage to all the talent there is, making each artiste a stakeholder in his success. August 28: 8 pm, at The Piano Man Jazz Club in Safdarjung Enclave

