Congress looks beyond 2019, prepares ‘futuristic’ policy framework

Amit Agnihotri By

NEW DELHI: Hopeful of return to power in 2019, the Congress wants to be ready for that and is therefore busy preparing a policy framework which will present it as a player of the future. Sources said the strategy stems from a strong belief that the Grand Old Party is set to return in 2019 and a realisation that it must have a futuristic governance model in place by that time.

“We are working on variety of approaches to solving India’s problems. We are reaching out, discussing and trying to put ideas in a compelling, coherent manner. It is going to be a lot of work,” a senior AICC functionary told The Sunday Standard.

He clarified that this preparation was different from framing the poll manifesto. It was rather an attempt to come out with a set of policies to address key challenges like job creation, state of education and poor healthcare facilities. Then, there is the entire welfare framework created by the UPA and problems like survival and livelihood issues, besides the widespread agrarian crisis. “We want to have policies and programmes to make a huge difference. If we want to do a thorough job, it will take time.”

Party insiders said Congress managers were stressing on the need to have a few big defining ideas that people would associate with the party, just like the previous UPA did with a slew of entitlement-based schemes related to information, rural jobs, school education and food.

“The UPA ruled for 10 years with those ideas but we need fresh concepts to attract the aspirational class as well as cater to those who are still on the margins,” said a senior Congress leader.

The policy framework will also be an attempt to counter the governance claims of the BJP. Sources said the new policy framework would in essence be an amalgamation of the Leftist and Centrist streams of thought within the Congress and in tune with the socialist beliefs of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Focus areas

■ Futuristic policies to meet new challenges

■ Creating framework to address key challenges like jobs, education and healthcare

■ Special emphasis on agriculture sector

■ Big defining ideas