Kerala Floods: Farmer stood waiting for five hours, child on shoulder

Express News Service By

WAYANAD: Chest-deep in water, he wanted to fold his hands and pray. But he couldn’t afford to move a muscle. Any sudden movement and Jewel Maria — his four-year-old daughter perched on his shoulders — could slip away. She wasn’t the only one he had to worry about. Huddled together nearby were his parents, wife and two sons.It was pitch dark. The power lines had snapped long ago. As seconds turned to minutes and hours, the water level rose dangerously and the current got stronger than ever.

When help finally arrived, five long hours had passed.

The ordeal of the family of Shaju Ambarayil, a farmer from Madakkunnu who had to stand in the gushing waters for five hours, reflects the agony of flood victims. Madakkunnu is a remote hamlet near Kalpetta, Wayanad district of Kerala, where Ambarayil (42) lives with his father Thomas (67), mother Mary (65), wife Lissy (38), sons Donald (17), Gerald (14) and Jewel.

The relentless rain, gushing waters from the dams and landslides — the fury of the floods have swallowed Wayanad. The district, which reported 47 per cent deficiency in rain last year, has been ravaged by a deadly deluge this year. The district has received 15.38 per cent more rainfall till date after the onset of monsoon. When the shutters of Banasura Sagar dam were opened, a resultant flash flood came gushing down. “I returned from work at 10 pm and was reading till 11 pm,” recalled Ambarayil. “I had a feeling that something terrible was going to happen as it was raining heavily and the water level in the nearby stream was rising at an alarming rate. We shifted our important belongings to the cattle shed, which was located on higher ground.”

“Around 3 am, a portion of our house came crashing down. When we woke up, our house was marooned. We frantically waded through the gushing water to the cattle shed. By the time, the water had risen to waist level in our courtyard. It kept rising. We climbed on to the cow barn and stood there for five hours. As the water current was strong, I had to carry my daughter on my shoulders,” said Ambarayil, his voice shaking as he struggled to come out of the trauma.Ambarayil had a pig farm located 100 metres away. There were 85 pigs in the farm. Of them, 63 were lost as the furious waters swept away the farm.