Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala Floods: Farmer stood waiting for five hours, child on shoulder

The ordeal of the family of Shaju Ambarayil, a farmer from Madakkunnu who had to stand in the gushing waters for five hours, reflects the agony of flood victims.

Published: 19th August 2018 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

WAYANAD: Chest-deep in water, he wanted to fold his hands and pray. But he couldn’t afford to move a muscle. Any sudden movement and Jewel Maria — his four-year-old daughter perched on his shoulders — could slip away. She wasn’t the only one he had to worry about. Huddled together nearby were his parents, wife and two sons.It was pitch dark. The power lines had snapped long ago. As seconds turned to minutes and hours, the water level rose dangerously and the current got stronger than ever.
When help finally arrived, five long hours had passed.

The ordeal of the family of Shaju Ambarayil, a farmer from Madakkunnu who had to stand in the gushing waters for five hours, reflects the agony of flood victims. Madakkunnu is a remote hamlet near Kalpetta, Wayanad district of Kerala, where Ambarayil (42) lives with his father Thomas (67), mother Mary (65), wife Lissy (38), sons Donald (17), Gerald (14) and Jewel.

The relentless rain, gushing waters from the dams and landslides — the fury of the floods have swallowed Wayanad. The district, which reported 47 per cent deficiency in rain last year, has been ravaged by a deadly deluge this year. The district has received 15.38 per cent more rainfall till date after the onset of monsoon. When the shutters of Banasura Sagar dam were opened, a resultant flash flood came gushing down. “I returned from work at 10 pm and was reading till 11 pm,” recalled Ambarayil. “I had a feeling that something terrible was going to happen as it was raining heavily and the water level in the nearby stream was rising at an alarming rate. We shifted our important belongings to the cattle shed, which was located on higher ground.”

“Around 3 am, a portion of our house came crashing down. When we woke up, our house was marooned. We frantically waded through the gushing water to the cattle shed. By the time, the water had risen to waist level in our courtyard. It kept rising. We climbed on to the cow barn and stood there for five hours. As the water current was strong, I had to carry my daughter on my shoulders,” said Ambarayil, his voice shaking as he struggled to come out of the trauma.Ambarayil had a pig farm located 100 metres away. There were 85 pigs in the farm. Of them, 63 were lost as the furious waters swept away the farm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony