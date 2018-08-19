Lakshmikutty Amma shows how to live in harmony with nature

Dhinesh Kallungal By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The life of Lakshmikutty Amma, the tribal medical practitioner who recently shot to fame when the Centre honoured her with the Padma Shri, exemplifies the need to live in harmony with nature. Lakshmikutty, a member of the Kani tribe, lives in a small thatched hut in the forests of Kallar in Thiruvananthapuram. She nurtures around 150 herbal medicine plants, which have saved around 350 people bitten by poisonous snakes. Even at 75, she ventures into the forest for collecting herbs needed for treatment. She wakes up at 5 am and continues her medical experiments such as preparing concoctions late into the night.

When The Sunday Standard met her, Lakshmikutty was aiming a traditional bow at a fruit-laden tree nearby. She explained that though her elder son was killed by a wild elephant near Muthumala, tribals don’t die in in rain-related incidents as they know the pulse of nature. They live in accordance with the unwritten rules of nature and would do nothing that would harm their existence.“My two sons and husband have passed away. And one son is working with the Indian Railways. I could go and live with him in town. But I like to spend my twilight years alone in this forest as I am sure nature will not harm me as long as I don’t upset it,” she said.

she has been prescribing traditional medicines for snakebite for the past 46 years. “You can see snakes criss-crossing the terrain if you wait for sometime, but they will not bite me,” she said.

The steady flow of patients has made her life a bit difficult, as she does not depend on anyone to collect raw materials from the forest and make medicines, but that hasn’t slowed her down.