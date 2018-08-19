Private university faces probe for fake degrees

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: A Raipur girl considers herself lucky for not getting arrested in Bengaluru after a complaint against her was lodged with the police by an institution where she had applied for a job. Her B.Ed degree, issued by the private C V Raman University in Bilaspur was found to be fake.

The zila panchayats of Bilaspur, Raigarh and Mungeli districts of Chhattisgarh have rejected the candidature of several students after their mark sheets were disowned by the university, though the students claimed they had done their courses there.

The CV Raman University, facing serious charges of ‘irregularities and corruption’, remains unfazed.

That something was wrong had been flagged in May 2016, when a Gujarat bureaucrat shot off a letter to his counterpart in Chhattisgarh highlighting the “violation” of UGC norms by an Ahmedabad-based institute associated with university. The letter cited fake courses being offered and huge fees charged through its distance learning campus.

The university was set up in November 2006 by a society, AISECT. Santosh Choubey, the university chancellor, rejected the charges as “baseless and nothing more than stupidity”. “The high court has stayed the FIR filed against us”, he said. Bilaspur police denied any stay had been granted.