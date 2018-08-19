Home The Sunday Standard

Sluggish cash flow in Clean Ganga Fund

The Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) launched in 2014 to enable Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs) to contribute towards the conservation of one of India’s holiest rivers has recei

Published: 19th August 2018 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of a polluted Ganga River bank. (File | PTI)

NEW DELHI: The Clean Ganga Fund (CGF) launched in 2014 to enable Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs) to contribute towards the conservation of one of India’s holiest rivers has received a lukewarm response as donations stood at a meager Rs 19 lakh after four years.

“NRIs/PIOs have contributed over Rs 18.92 lakh to the Clean Ganga Fund till date,” said Satya Pal Singh , MoS, Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation. As per the ministry, businessmen of Indian origin have committed Rs 500 crore for Ganga cleaning projects.     

As of now, the CGF has a balance of `220 crore and the major contributors are the central public sector and government departments. Of the `220 crore,  private companies contributed around `20 crore and the public sector and government departments contributed about `177 crore. The rest of the funds came from individual donations.

Ganga Rejuvenation Minister Nitin Gadkari held a roadshow in London in November 2017 and urged business leaders to participate in the clean Ganga mission.

“Indian corporates, NRIs and PIOs in UK have committed more than $5 billion for the development of amenities like ghats, riverfronts, crematoria and parks as part of the Namami Gange Mission,” a statement by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said after the roadshow.

Among the MoUs signed were those by Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group for ghats and amenities along Ganga at Patna, Ravi Mehrotra of Foresight Group for Kanpur, Hinduja Group for Haridwar and Prakash Lohia of Indo Rama Group for Kolkata.

The ministry said the projects would be developed, built and operated by these corporates under their CSR initiatives. “There has not been much progress after that,” said sources.

In May, Gadkari announced that to make Ganga cleaning a mass movement, he had appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi, Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and other government officials to donate a month’s salary for the CGF in order to set an example.

A total of `20,000 crore was allocated by the Centre in 2015 for five years for cleaning the river. The funds utilization in the three years has been nearly Rs 3,500 crore. In 2015, Rs 602 crore was spent, Rs 1,062 crore in 2016 and Rs 1,625 in 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Clean Ganga Ganga cleaning funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony