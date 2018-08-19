Soaring success rate of Gram Swaraj 2

Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: The second phase of the Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, which concluded on Independence Day, has yielded good results, a report from the Ministry of Rural Development has revealed.

The Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, as the second phase was christened, was held between July 1 and August 15 to promote seven schemes of the ministry. There was just one scheme that could not meet its targets while five of the schemes showed more than 100 per cent results.

The seven schemes that were being promoted under the campaign include the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Yojana (PMSBY), Krishi Unnati Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) and Mission Indradhanush.

Ministry officials say the longer duration helped their cause. “If you compare the two phases, the time we got to implement the schemes was much longer. This gave us time to create awareness and implement schemes,” a ministry official said.

The PMUY, which provides LPG cylinders to women below poverty line, fell just short of overall target, though it achieved a 100 per cent result in 23 states.

The Krishi Unnati Yojana recorded figures above the set target overall and 22 states achieved 100 per cent results. The scheme has a host of sub-missions — integration of development of horticulture, sustainable agriculture, agricultural mechanization, plant protection etc. — aimed at the welfare of farmers.

Similar was the case with the PMJDY and the two insurance schemes. In the Jan Dhan Yojana, which provides for bank accounts to all rural residents, all states recorded more than 100 per cent results.

The Jeevan Jyoti and the Suraksha Bima schemes saw 100 per cent results in all states.

Mission Indradhanush achieved its targets in both its sub-categories — immunisation of children and pregnant women.

The only disappointment came in the form of the Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Yojana, which recored less than 57 per cent success. Officials attribute this to the lackadaisical attitude of local authorities. “We did our best to make people aware and implement the scheme but in some areas, the attitude of local authorities resulted in the scheme not achieving its target,” the official added.

Experts have greeted the overall success of the Extended Gram Swaraj Abhiyan. “It is an amazing turnaround when compared to first phase. The credit must go to the officials. The important thing, however, is to sustain the efforts. They should now make sure that the beneficiaries adapt,” Professor H K Solanki of the National Institute of Rural Development said.