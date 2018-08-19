Home The Sunday Standard

Three years on, Government's Atal Pension Yojana social security scheme fumbles

Atal Pension Yojana enrolled just 1.08 crore people till July, while the target is 40 crore.

Published: 19th August 2018 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The Government’s social security scheme in the name of late BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee is struggling to find takers three years after its launch. The Atal Pension Yojana (APY), the social security scheme aimed at people in the unorganised sector who do not have employment security, could attract just 1.08 crore people till July 2018, though the target population was over 40 crore.

Under the APY, subscribers are entitled to a pension in the range of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month at the age of 60, depending on their contributions.

However, seeing the poor response, the government may increase the pension upper limit from Rs 5,000 to Rs  10,000. The APY was launched in 2015 to encourage the underprivileged people to voluntarily save for retirement as they constitute 88 per cent of the total labour force of 47.29 crore.

Officials said banks were given the target to enroll 2 crore subscribers up to December 31, 2015 in the first phase. While 24.60 lakh could be enrolled between June 2015-March 2016, the next year saw a dip, with 23,93,515 people opting for APY.

However, following advisories by the government the number shot up to 48,50,205 in 2017-18. Till July, over 11.50 lakh people have been enrolled, but, even then the initial target of 2 crore people has not been met.

“The maximum amount of pension one can get per month is Rs 5,000. Given the inflation, anybody who wants to invest, thinks that Rs 5,000 per month after 20 years will hardly be anything. This has discouraged people.” Yogender Shukla, an insurance advisor said.

A bank official has his own explanation. “Banks have been given targets, but many bank officials are already so burdened with other government schemes that the APY couldn’t be promoted properly. Most of the social security schemes are also being executed by banks.”

Significantly, the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority submitted a proposal to increase the limit under the APY and the issue is under examination. Under the APY, the Centre allocates budget to the PFRDA for incentive and co-contribution.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian flag bearer Neeraj Chopra marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.
Asian Games 2018: Indian contingent gears up for opening ceremony
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Poster of India's first tri-lingual film 'III Smoking Barrels' unveiled
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony