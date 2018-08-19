Tribal artworks to adorn government offices

Ritwika Mitra By

NEW DELHI: The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) will be tying up with various government departments to decorate their office space with works of tribal artisans.

Under the Tribes India Interior Design Studio project, the TRIFED has already introduced such art works at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Shastri Bhawan and the TRIFED office.

“We have sent notes to all government offices. So far, we have got responses from some of them. We are negotiating and working out the project,” said Pravir Krishna, managing director, TRIFED.

The TRIFED is in talks with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, the President’s Office, the Vice President’s office and the Chief Election Commissioner’s office, among others to bring its artisans’ skills to the public domain.

This step is to ensure that tribal artisans get the opportunities to showcase their skills, said Krishna.

The TRIFED gives space planning advice to interested parties and also provides them with design concept. “The idea is to bring products, talent and culture from remote parts of the country to the doorsteps of people in urban space and make them acquainted with rich heritage of tribal communities,” said a senior ministry official.

Among the collections available are Pithora paintings from Rathwa tribe of Gujarat, and paintings from Gond tribe of MP, Saura tribe of Odisha, and Warli tribe of Maharashtra. Also, in the offing are a wide range of decorative items and artefacts, including blue pottery from Rajasthan, Longbi pottery from Tangkhul Naga tribes of Manipur, Dokra craft items from tribes of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha.