Home The Sunday Standard

Tribal artworks to adorn government offices

The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) will be tying up with various government departments to decorate their office space with works of tribal artisans.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: The Tribal Co-operative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited (TRIFED) will be tying up with various government departments to decorate their office space with works of tribal artisans.

Under the Tribes India Interior Design Studio project, the TRIFED has already introduced such art works at the Ministry of Tribal Affairs in Shastri Bhawan and the TRIFED office.

“We have sent notes to all government offices. So far, we have got responses from some of them. We are negotiating and working out the project,” said Pravir Krishna, managing director, TRIFED.

The TRIFED is in talks with the Prime Minister’s Office, the Cabinet Secretariat, the President’s Office, the Vice President’s office and the Chief Election Commissioner’s office, among others to bring its artisans’ skills to the public domain.

This step is to ensure that tribal artisans get the opportunities to showcase their skills, said Krishna.
The TRIFED gives space planning advice to interested parties and also provides them with design concept. “The idea is to bring products, talent and culture from remote parts of the country to the doorsteps of people in urban space and make them acquainted with rich heritage of tribal communities,” said a senior ministry official.

Among the collections available are Pithora paintings from Rathwa tribe of Gujarat, and paintings from Gond tribe of MP, Saura tribe of Odisha, and Warli tribe of Maharashtra. Also, in the offing are a wide range of decorative items and artefacts, including blue pottery from Rajasthan, Longbi pottery from Tangkhul Naga tribes of Manipur, Dokra craft items from tribes of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Odisha.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tribal art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony