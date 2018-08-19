Trolled Hanan extends Rs 1.5 lakh to CM’s relief fund

Express News Service By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala is struggling to cope with the flood fury, 21-year-old college student, who was viciously trolled for selling fish to meet her educational needs, has contributed `1.5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Hanan, a college student from Kochi, said the money was donated by various people after her struggle to fund her studies and take care of her family was widely shared on the social media. “I had got the amount from people and I am happy to give back the amount to the needy,” she said.

Hanan, who also worked as an anchor and flower girl for programmes to make ends meet, requested people to donate for the relief works. A BSc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Hanan’s story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles. But, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was “fake.”

Besides Hanan, people from various walks of life are generously contributing money and various essentials for helping the needy.Sajeesh, a government employee and husband of nurse Lini Puthussery, who died of Nipah after she contracted the deadly virus from a patient, donated his first salary of `25,000 to the relief fund. The Kerala government had given Sajeesh a job in the health sector in recognition of Lini’s selfless service.Sixty-eight-year-old Rohini from Thalassery in Kannur district, who draws a monthly pension of Rs 600 and has no other source of income, contributed Rs 1,000 online to the relief fund.