Home The Sunday Standard

Trolled Hanan extends Rs 1.5 lakh to CM’s relief fund

As Kerala is struggling to cope with the flood fury, 21-year-old college student, who was viciously trolled for selling fish to meet her educational needs, has contributed Rs 1.5 lakh.

Published: 19th August 2018 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2018 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As Kerala is struggling to cope with the flood fury, 21-year-old college student, who was viciously trolled for selling fish to meet her educational needs, has contributed `1.5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund. Hanan, a college student from Kochi, said the money was donated by various people after her struggle to fund her studies and take care of her family was widely shared on the social media. “I had got the amount from people and I am happy to give back the amount to the needy,” she said.

Hanan, who also worked as an anchor and flower girl for programmes to make ends meet, requested people to donate for the relief works. A BSc student at a private college at Thodupuzha in Idukki district, Hanan’s story had gone viral after a Malayalam daily reported her struggles. But, a section of social media users expressed doubts about her struggles and claimed it was “fake.”      

Besides Hanan, people from various walks of life are generously contributing money and various essentials for helping the needy.Sajeesh, a government employee and husband of nurse Lini Puthussery, who died of Nipah after she contracted the deadly virus from a patient, donated his first salary of `25,000 to the relief fund. The Kerala government had given Sajeesh a job in the health sector in recognition of Lini’s selfless service.Sixty-eight-year-old Rohini from Thalassery in Kannur district, who draws a monthly pension of Rs 600 and has no other source of income, contributed Rs 1,000 online to the relief fund.

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala floods Hanan Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Kerala floods: Air Force drops relief materials in flood-hit regions 
Flooded region at Thengilakkadavu in Kozhikode . | (Manu Mavelil | EPS)
More rains likely in Kerala as flood death toll jumps
Gallery
The Indian team marches in during the opening ceremony of the 18th Asian Games at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Contingents' march at the opening ceremony
Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas officially announced their engagement after a pooja ceremony held at the actor's residence in Mumbai, ending months of speculation about their relationship. (Photos | Instagram)
SEE PHOTOS | Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get engaged in traditional roka ceremony