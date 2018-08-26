A horrid night that will linger forever in minds

GOPIKA IS By

KOCHI: The subdued and sombre atmosphere in North Kuthiathode is a reflection of the tragedy that struck the St Francis Xavier Church which collapsed in the deluge, killing six people.

After 48 hours of the mishap, two bodies were dug out with bare hands, under mobile lights. Four more bodies were found the following day. When lifted from the water, these bodies were practically in an unrecognisable state. Davis, a North Kuthiathode native, along with a few relatives who witnessed the mishap, identified them, enabling the funeral.

Davis recalls the horrible night: “All of them were sitting around and talking when the walls collapsed and fell on top of them. People panicked. We used a ladder to shift people from the building to the nearest one in the church premises. We knew who all were under the rubble.

That night, I frantically called authorities, who assured that someone was on his way. We hoped help was on our way. But no one turned up. The roads were submerged, so was the building we stayed. Later, we came to know that the authorities were only trying to keep us from panicking,” he said. “We did not have food or water. I never thought that one day I would collect rainwater in a mug and drink it to survive,” he said.

Later, drinking water and supplies reached them in a fibre boat . Shaun, who was in the boat, recalls, “We got caught in the heavy currents many times. We almost reached the church, but got washed to the other side. We had to cling to the pillars of the church’s entrance. Still, we did what we could.”

The Kerala government has decided to provide I10,000 as immediate assistance to flood victims living in relief camps across the state. Flood victims can register with the camp officials by providing bank account details. The money will be remitted to the accounts.