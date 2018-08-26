Housing scheme: States, Union Territories face Herculean task to complete 1 crore target

Pushkar Banakar By

NEW DELHI: A top official in the rural development ministry has written to the chief secretaries of all states and Union Territories urging them to complete the registration of landless beneficiaries and release the first installment of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Gramin (PMAY-G) by August 31. The purpose is to achieve the government’s target of building one crore rural house by December 2018. “Out of the targeted 1 crore PMAY-G houses, 43.18 lakh houses have been completed till July. The remaining 55.81 lakh houses required to be completed by the states/ UTs at the rate of completion 11.35 lakh houses per month.

Further, as per National Institute of Public Finance and Policy report, on an average 114 days are required for completing a PMAY-G house, therefore it is very much possible to complete the targeted houses by Dec. 2018,” Gaya Prasad, director of rural housing in the rural development ministry wrote.But, the target seems to be a Herculean task as ministry officials contend that allotting and releasing funds is a difficult task for various reasons. “In some states, there is a shortage of land and also the people do not want to move out their homes in others,” a ministry official says.

A ministry report shows that of the total 4.38 lakh landless beneficiaries identified, only 10 per cent got allotted land. “In Uttarakhand, 283 beneficiaries who reside in the forest are unwilling to shift to their allotted land. We have requested the state to remove their names from the beneficiary list as they are causing unnecessary hindrance in achieving our target,” the official says. Odisha, which is estimated to have around 35,000 landless families, is yet to clarify the actual number of beneficiaries.

“The state is among the top for landless beneficiaries. Yet, they don’t have a clear figure. They say the number may increase. Till the state gives us a clear number, we cannot assess the situation correctly and take measures to expedite the scheme,” the official says. In Union Territories such as Daman and Diu, there is a shortage of land. Around 200 beneficiaries are in the lurch there. “The administration will grant houses to beneficiaries from its own scheme. They will be given houses in apartments,” the official says. Officials assert each state has its own problem and till they are resolved, it will be a very difficult task to complete the task.