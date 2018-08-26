Home The Sunday Standard

Kerala floods: Elderly live to tell nightmarish tale

With the little amount of rice the neighbours brought, the nuns cooked gruel, which, they recalled, was equivalent to water with a flavour.

Published: 26th August 2018

Snehasadanam old age home during flood at Kuthiathode | Albin Mathew

KOCHI: Three-and-a-half days, nearly 350 refugees, zero food and water — the situation at Snehasadanam Old Age home in Kuthiathode, Alappuzha district, Kerala, had turned worse ever since the sunset on August 15. While the water that had submerged its lower floor has receded, the situation continues to be grim as everything perished in the deluge.

Sr Ambika, head of the old age home which is managed by the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese, said that those three days were horrible. “We were hosting over 300 people including babies and the elderly, in addition to those in our care. When water started entering the premises and slowly crept up, we transferred all our bedridden patients to the top floor. It was chaotic,” she recollected.

The scenario turned worse when the water submerged the ground floor and all the people crowded to the floor above.  “The elderly housed with us became agitated and hostile upon seeing all the refugees. They even blocked the bathrooms preventing those who took refuge with us from using the facilities. We had to set up an alternate system,” the nun said.

Once darkness fell and the electricity got disconnected, screams and cries of the people, who were unsure of what was happening, permeated the deathly quiet that enveloped the establishment. “The water came in fast. We couldn’t transfer food from our stores. So, we were left with a few biscuits, rusks and chocolates. We distributed those among everybody to maintain their sugar levels and satiate hunger pangs. We didn’t even have potable water. So, we kept buckets on the rooftop to collect the rainwater,” she said.

With no one to turn to for help, people, including those who took refuge in the home, spent the days praying to the Almighty seeking deliverance, Sr Ambika said.  Things got worse when some women in the camp fell ill with urinary tract infections. “Many struggled with severe infection and had to be hospitalised as soon as the water receded,” she said.

Kerala floods

