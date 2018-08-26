Misleading ads: Severe penalty  proposed by AYUSH ministry

Kanu Sarda By

NEW DELHI: Following the mushrooming number of misleading advertisements offering “natural” or “ayurvedic” ways to stop hairfall, lose weight or gain vigour, the Ministry of AYUSH has proposed severe punishment including imprisonment for violators. The modalities of the new legislation have been forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice for further consultations.

Gullible consumers are often lured by companies offering discounts on hair treatment, ‘health’ supplements like herbal teas and ‘ayurvedic’ juices. The decision to crack down on this was taken following a parliamentary panel report early this year which recommended framing a new law to check misleading advertisements promoting the sale of AYUSH medicines.

Due to monitoring by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Grievances against Misleading Advertisements, 65 per cent of such advertisements were withdrawn or rectified. Between April 2015 and January 2018, the AYUSH ministry received 804 of misleading advertisements from the ASCI.