Home The Sunday Standard

Misleading ads: Severe penalty  proposed by AYUSH ministry

Gullible consumers are often lured by companies offering discounts on hair treatment, ‘health’ supplements like herbal teas and ‘ayurvedic’ juices.

Published: 26th August 2018 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2018 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

NEW DELHI: Following the mushrooming number of misleading advertisements offering “natural” or “ayurvedic” ways to stop hairfall, lose weight or gain vigour, the Ministry of AYUSH has proposed severe punishment including imprisonment for violators. The modalities of the new legislation have been forwarded to the Ministry of Law and Justice for further consultations.

Gullible consumers are often lured by companies offering discounts on hair treatment, ‘health’ supplements like herbal teas and ‘ayurvedic’ juices. The decision to crack down on this was taken following a parliamentary panel report early this year which recommended framing a new law to check misleading advertisements promoting the sale of AYUSH medicines.

Due to monitoring by the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and the Grievances against Misleading Advertisements, 65 per cent of such advertisements were withdrawn or rectified. Between April 2015 and January 2018,  the AYUSH ministry received 804 of misleading advertisements from the ASCI. 

Stay up to date on all the latest The Sunday Standard news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ayurveda AYUSH ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Image for representational purpose only
Islamic State killed her sons, now she cares for 22 grandkids
Image for representational purpose only
How to make Rakhi | Handmade Rakhi Tutorial
Gallery
Bronze medallist India's Heena Sidhu poses during the awards ceremony for 10m air pistol women's final at the 18th Asian Games in Palembang. (Photo | AP)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 6
Indian archer Deepika Kumari takes aim during women's recurve team elimination event at the Asian Games 2018 in Jakarta. (Photo | PTI)
Asian Games 2018: Indian athletes in action on Day 5